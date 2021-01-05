The day after the popular tribute on the Alexandre III bridge, in Paris, a national tribute ceremony to three soldiers killed Monday, December 28 in Mali, takes place on Tuesday January 5 within the 1st regiment of hunters in Thierville-sur-Meuse, to which belonged Tanerii Mauri, Quentin Pauchet and Dorian Issakhanian. It will be chaired by Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces.

• Killed on mission during a jihadist attack. Brigadier-Chief Tanerii Mauri and Fighters First Class Quentin Pauchet and Dorian Issakhania were on an escort mission in an area bordering Niger and Burkina Faso when they were killed in an attack claimed by GSIM, an affiliated jihadist group to Al-Qaeda. They were aged 21, 23 and 28.

• Two other soldiers died on January 2. They belonged to the second regiment of hussars of Haguenau. They are Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loïc Risser. Their vehicle was also the object of an explosive attack during an intelligence mission by the Barkhane force. in the Ménaka region, in central Mali. A third French soldier was injured in this attack, but his life is not in danger.