10:38

The first deputies are already in the central courtyard, chatting among themselves and posing for the media. The session, which was scheduled for 10.30 am, is somewhat late.

10:34

The first thing that the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, will communicate will be the time of the vote, which has not yet been defined.

10:34

The question today is to see the climate of the debate, now that the failure of the motion is assured. Yesterday, although the shipwreck of the initiative was already probable, the session was very angry, with continuous disqualifications, insults and crossed accusations of corruption.

10:30

In this morning’s session, all the spokespersons of all the parliamentary groups and the candidate for the presidency, Ana Martínez Vidal, appear again, with a time of 30 minutes for each one.

10:18

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, is on his way to Cartagena to attend the second session of the motion of no confidence in the Regional Assembly. Casado, who will arrive throughout the morning, has closely followed the negotiations of the Popular Party to save the regional government, since his number two, Teodoro García Egea, has been key to deactivating the initiative of Ciudadanos and PSOE.

07:56

This Thursday’s session in which the voting will take place will start at 10.30 am. You can follow it in detail live on LA TRUTH.

07:55

Ana Martínez Vidal, the candidate who aspired to gain the power to move forward with the motion of censure, is resisting defeat for the moment and will maintain the vote.

07:54

Almost all the demands of the Liarte group to vote against come from previous agreements and have been agreed upon in the Assembly itself.

07:53

It is expected that, except for a capital surprise at the last minute, the motion ends its journey by not adding the necessary support to move forward after announcing yesterday the deputies expelled from Vox that they will vote against evicting López Miras from San Esteban.

07:52

Hello. Today the second and last day of debate on the motion of censure presented by Ciudadanos and PSOE against the Government of Fernando López Miras is held in the Regional Assembly.