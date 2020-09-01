What there is to know

Emmanuel Macron continues his visit to Beirut, Tuesday, September 1, with a busy schedule. The Head of State is notably expected in a hospital and at the site of the double explosion of August 4, which devastated the Lebanese capital, before meeting with the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, at the end of the day.

The day before, he called for the establishment of a “mission government” at “faster”, a few hours after the appointment of a new Prime Minister in this country mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

“I saw that a process had started in recent hours which allowed a figure to emerge as Prime Minister. It is not for me to approve or to dub it (…) but to make sure that it is indeed a mission government that will be formed as quickly as possible to implement the reforms “, Emmanuel Macron said upon his arrival at Beirut airport. “My position is always the same, that of the requirement without interference”, he added.

First centenary of Grand-Liban. Emmanuel Macron greeted “the complex, rare and precious political entity in the Middle East” that is Lebanon, which celebrates on Tuesday the first centenary of Greater Lebanon, proclaimed in its current borders by the French General Henri Gouraud on September 1, 1920.

Ambassador to Germany appointed Prime Minister. A few hours before the arrival of Emmanuel Macron, Lebanon acquired a new Prime Minister, its current Ambassador to Germany Moustapha Adib, who pledged to implement without delay the reforms demanded by the international community.

Lebanon, soon to be a secular state? President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for the creation of a “Secular state” for “protect pluralism” while he is scolded by a protest movement.