What there is to know

Evicted from social networks one after the other. Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account on Friday, January 8, Two days after the riots of his supporters who invaded the Capitol. In question, “the risk of further incitement to violence” from the outgoing US president, the company said in a statement Friday. The latter reacted by announcing the possible launch of his own platform in the near future, through a series of messages immediately withdrawn by Twitter.

Thursday, Facebook and other services like Snapchat or Twitch also suspended the profile of the tenant of the White House for an indefinite period.

Google suspends a popular application supported by Donald Trump. The company announced Friday that it had removed the social network Parler, popular with the fiercest supporters of Donald Trump, from its application download platform, due to the presence of messages “inciting violence”. Messages of support for the rioters who burst into the Capitol on Wednesday flourished in particular after the events on the application.

Fifteen people charged. A spokesman for the federal prosecutor announced Friday, January 8, that 15 people had been charged. Among them is a man suspected of having planted a homemade bomb near Congress, as well as Richard Barnett, who broke into the offices of Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was arrested on Friday morning, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.

Donald Trump boycots the nomination. Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor, the Democrat Joe biden. “To everyone who asked the question, I will not be attending the swearing-in on January 20” in Washington, he wrote on Twitter. The outgoing president did not agree to admit his defeat in the White House race until Thursday, after the U.S. Congress officially certified the November 3 ballot results.