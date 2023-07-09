Peskov considered the return of Azov commanders from Turkey to Ukraine a violation of agreements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the return of ex-commanders of the Azov brigade to Ukraine from Turkey (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). According to him, this is a direct violation of the existing agreements. RIA News.

The return of the leaders of Azov from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements. Moreover, in this case, the conditions were violated by both the Ukrainian and Turkish sides. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

The press secretary of the Russian leader also said that no one informed Russia about the transfer of ex-commanders of the Azov brigade from Turkey to Ukraine. He stressed that under the terms of the agreements, the members of the brigade were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict.

The return of the Azov commanders to Ukraine

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the military had returned to the country, including ex-members of Azov, in particular, former commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, and ex-commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volynsky. In September 2022, among others, they were exchanged for the Russian military and, under the terms of the agreement, were in Turkey.

The transfer of five commanders of the Azov Regiment and Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk as part of the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in September 2022 took place in Ankara.

The exchange negotiations took place at the headquarters of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization. Russia put forward the condition that the Azov fighters remain in Turkey, the Ukrainian side agreed.

Peskov linked the return of the commanders of “Azov” with the failures of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked the transfer of the ex-commanders of Azov to the failures of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The decision to extradite the leaders of Azov to Zelensky in violation of the agreements is, of course, directly related to the failures in the counteroffensive. These are the failures that the troops of the Kyiv regime are now facing every day. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Peskov also explained the transfer of Azov commanders by Turkey to Ukraine as pressure on Ankara. According to him, Turkey was pressured in preparation for the NATO summit, of which it is a member.

The reaction of the State Duma and the Federation Council

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, pointed out that the transfer of the Azov commanders should be considered a violation of all agreements that should have been observed.

Nobody can be trusted. Another thing is if they do not participate in hostilities Vladimir Dzhabarov First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova believes that the decision to return Azov commanders to Ukraine is a test of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On the one hand, it is clear that this is Azov, what these commanders did. On the other hand, I understand that Erdogan is thinking about how to come to peace. But we understand that they will not sit at home. We do not believe that they will not start doing what they did before Svetlana Zhurova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Zhurova called the return of the commanders a reckless move and admitted that Zelensky had assured Erdogan that the “Azov” would not participate in the hostilities. The deputy doubted that this guarantee would be fulfilled, but suggested that in this way the Turkish leader checks whether the president of Ukraine can be trusted.