Find here all of our live #UNISTS

: Here are the main headlines:

• A little over a month before the presidential election, Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, clash in a particularly anticipated first debate. Here are five things to know before this event, to follow in this live from 3 am.

British MPs have approved a controversial bill from the government of Boris Johnson, which proposes to go back in part to the Brexit agreement signed at the end of 2019 by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The main suspect of the attack in Paris was indicted for “attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise”, announces the national anti-terrorism prosecution. He is also indicted for a terrorist “criminal association”.

The first examinations carried out on the remains of Victorine Dartois have not shed light on the causes of the death of the 18-year-old girl.

: While Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet tonight for a first debate, most Americans have already made their choice about their future president. The United States has never been so divided, as the example of Parkside, Pennsylvania shows.

<span id = "selection-marker-1" class = "redactor-selection-marker"> </span> FRANCE 2

: Voting rules in the United States vary from state to state and often from county to county, but in Texas, where American astronauts are based, a law was passed in 1997 to explicitly provide for the voting procedure from space.

: Four American astronauts will join the International Space Station (ISS) and will be able to vote from there for the presidential election on November 3. Election officials in the Houston area, where the Johnson Space Center is located, have created electronic and encrypted ballots that are sent through NASA. Astronauts also receive unique identifiers via email, allowing them to access, complete, and return the bulletin to Earth. The crew must fill in the following address: “low earth orbit”.

: The former businessman has paid only $ 750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and he has paid no income tax in ten of the last fifteen years despite the 427.4 million dollars he received in 2018 for his reality TV show and other sponsorship and licensing deals.

: A few hours before his first debate against Donald Trump, Joe Biden made public its tax assessment (in English) for the past year, indicating that he and his wife had paid nearly $ 300,000 to the tax authorities. Donald Trump has been on the defensive since the New York Times revealed that the outgoing president had paid extremely low amounts in income taxes in recent years, claiming heavy losses for his businesses.