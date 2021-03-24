20:36

Well Webb III finding Lima under the rim in superiority to Emegano. 4-4

20:35

At the height of the free throw, Lima’s basket and Strawberry’s quick recovery afterwards. High intensity is perceived at the beginning. 4-2

20:34

Now Emegano in Fuenlabreño fast attack after university failure

20:33

First basket of the match for Novak, taking advantage of Murcia’s indecision in defense

20:33

Ball in the air!

20:32

Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima form the titular quintet of UCAM Murcia

20:32

Go!