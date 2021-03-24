20:36
Well Webb III finding Lima under the rim in superiority to Emegano. 4-4
20:35
At the height of the free throw, Lima’s basket and Strawberry’s quick recovery afterwards. High intensity is perceived at the beginning. 4-2
20:34
Now Emegano in Fuenlabreño fast attack after university failure
20:33
First basket of the match for Novak, taking advantage of Murcia’s indecision in defense
20:33
Ball in the air!
20:32
Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima form the titular quintet of UCAM Murcia
20:32
Go!
#Direct #Urbas #Fuenlabrada #UCAM #Murcia
