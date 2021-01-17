Find here the entirety of our live #US_UNIS

: Three days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Washington is barricaded. The US capital is on alert over fears of violence from supporters of Donald Trump. Back in pictures on these muscular preparations in this article.

SAMUEL CORUM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

: Here are the main headlines:

• France is “reluctant” on the establishment of a “vaccine passport”, declared on franceinfo Clément Beaune. The Secretary of State for European Affairs believes that this issue should not be on the menu of the European Council next week.

The advanced curfew at 6 p.m. entered into force last night across France. Here is the list of reasons for exemption and the certificate to be presented, if applicable.

• “Iran is in the process of acquiring nuclear weapons ” and “it is urgent to say that this is enough”, believes Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Sunday Newspaper. He pleads for a return to the Vienna agreement that Donald Trump had abruptly left.

Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is due to return to Moscow after several months of convalescence in Germany. He is however threatened by the Russian justice of an arrest on his arrival. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.

Joe Biden has pledged to sign a series of decrees on the first day of his presidency, while law enforcement is mobilizing across the United States for his inauguration on Wednesday.

: Among the dozen decrees announced: the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement or the lifting of the entry ban on American territory targeting nationals of several countries, mainly with a Muslim majority.

: Joe Biden will sign a series of decrees on the day of his inauguration, announced his future chief of staff, Ron Klain. The passage of these first measures by decree will prevent the new American president from waiting for the green light from Congress and in particular from the Senate, which risks having to devote itself to the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

: What can France gain with the election of Joe Biden? This is the question asked this morning on one of the Sunday newspaper. The new president must be invested this Wednesday, with an expected change of course compared to his predecessor.

: It is 9 o’clock. Here are the main headlines:

• France has passed the threshold of 70,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 196 new deaths. Side contaminations, the figure is stable, around 21,000, as is the positivity rate (6.5%).

PSG has resumed temporarily the head of Ligue 1 after a narrow victory in Angers (1-0).