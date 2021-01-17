Find here the entirety of our live #US_UNIS
• France is “reluctant” on the establishment of a “vaccine passport”, declared on franceinfo Clément Beaune. The Secretary of State for European Affairs believes that this issue should not be on the menu of the European Council next week.
The advanced curfew at 6 p.m. entered into force last night across France. Here is the list of reasons for exemption and the certificate to be presented, if applicable.
• “Iran is in the process of acquiring nuclear weapons ” and “it is urgent to say that this is enough”, believes Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Sunday Newspaper. He pleads for a return to the Vienna agreement that Donald Trump had abruptly left.
Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is due to return to Moscow after several months of convalescence in Germany. He is however threatened by the Russian justice of an arrest on his arrival. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.
Joe Biden has pledged to sign a series of decrees on the first day of his presidency, while law enforcement is mobilizing across the United States for his inauguration on Wednesday.
• France has passed the threshold of 70,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 196 new deaths. Side contaminations, the figure is stable, around 21,000, as is the positivity rate (6.5%).
PSG has resumed temporarily the head of Ligue 1 after a narrow victory in Angers (1-0).
