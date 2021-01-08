Find here the entirety of our live #US_UNIS

: Hello @understand Twitter reactivated Donald Trump’s account after he removed three tweets that violated the platform’s policies. The president was able to publish a video in which he said he wanted to focus on “a smooth transition of power”.

: The death of Capitol policeman Brian D. Sicknick was confirmed in a statement from the authorities. He died of his injuries after clashes with pro-Trump protesters. https://t.co/LY70cePJDm

: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tendered his resignation, in a letter published by American media. The letter does not mention the reason for this resignation, which will be effective on January 16. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke of a “leadership problem” within these police forces after the intrusion of pro-Trump activists.

: US Minister of Education Betsy Devos announces her resignation. “Your rhetoric has had an impact on the situation, and it is a tipping point for me”, accuses the minister in a letter addressed to Donald Trump, including several American media, including CNN (in English), got the copy. Betsy DeVos, billionaire, had been in office since the start of Donald Trump’s mandate.

: In a video posted on Twitter, which marks a clear change of tone, Donald Trump said to himself “scandalized by the violence” deployed by a few hundred of its supporters, who invaded the seat of Congress. “I will now focus on an orderly and smooth transition of power”, he assures.

: Let’s start by taking stock of the news:

• Worried about a health situation “more fragile”, threatened by the more contagious British variant, Prime Minister Jean Castex has maintained all health restrictions in force and intends to extend the curfew at 6 p.m. to ten new departments, while promising to speed up vaccination.

• “Museums, cinemas, theaters, theaters, sports or leisure facilities will not experience any relaxation in the coming weeks”, added Jean Castex. As for bars and restaurants, they will not reopen before “at least mid-February”.

• In the aftermath of a day of chaos that shook America, Donald Trump, accused by Joe Biden of having undermined democracy, launched a rare call for “reconciliation”, condemning “a heinous attack” on the Capitol by his supporters.

• Boeing, officially accused of having misled the authorities during the approval process of the 737 MAX, admitted his responsibility and agreed to pay more than 2.5 billion dollars to settle certain lawsuits.