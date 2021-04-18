12:53

Opposite is Tamaraceite, a modest club that plays its matches on a small artificial turf field, but with arms to take: With five victories and three draws in the municipal field Juan Guedes is positioned as the best local of the six competing teams in this play-off.

12:51

Those of Loreto aspire to put an end to one of their most negative data of the season and that is that they have not achieved two consecutive victories in 20 games played.

12:50

The challenge is arduous since the Granas no longer depend on themselves: They must win today’s match and the other three that remain and wait for obstacles from Córdoba and Linense.

12:48

Real Murcia kept alive the aspiration of promotion to First RFEF with Rognny’s goal in the last gasp against Cádiz B and today’s match against Tamaraceite is proposed as a new final to continue fighting for it.

12:46

Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of the UD Tamareceite – Real Murcia, corresponding to the third day of the second league phase. The game, which begins at 1:00 p.m., is played at the Juan Guedes Municipal Field.