12:35
Coast to coast tremendous of Davis before the passivity of Baskonia in the balance. Dusko gets angry. Triple freed from Diop, they let him shoot and he is a player who throws when they let him. 7-7 after three minutes
12:34
Webb III crashing well on penetration against Giedraitis. 5-4
12:33
Vildoza pass feint in the penetration and basket against the glass. 3-4 after a minute and a half of play
12:32
Two free for Lima and puts the second. 3-2
12:32
Very easy Peters to the low post against Davis. 2-2
12:31
The first basket of the match is for Lima in one on one against Diop. 2-0
12:30
Ball in the air!
12:30
Starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Taylor, Davis, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.
TD Systems Baskonia: Vildoza, Giedraitis, Peters, Polonara and Diop.
12:29
It’s game time, ladies and gentlemen!
.
