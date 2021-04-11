12:35

Coast to coast tremendous of Davis before the passivity of Baskonia in the balance. Dusko gets angry. Triple freed from Diop, they let him shoot and he is a player who throws when they let him. 7-7 after three minutes

12:34

Webb III crashing well on penetration against Giedraitis. 5-4

12:33

Vildoza pass feint in the penetration and basket against the glass. 3-4 after a minute and a half of play

12:32

Two free for Lima and puts the second. 3-2

12:32

Very easy Peters to the low post against Davis. 2-2

12:31

The first basket of the match is for Lima in one on one against Diop. 2-0

12:30

Ball in the air!

12:30

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Taylor, Davis, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.

TD Systems Baskonia: Vildoza, Giedraitis, Peters, Polonara and Diop.

12:29

It’s game time, ladies and gentlemen!