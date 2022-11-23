20:57

Anderson triple! The second quarter starts well. 16-19

20:55

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-19 Falco Vulcano Szombathely

20:53

Quick triple by Pot with the UCAM defense still to be placed. Waters under the direction of Klavzar, too timid to command. Site dead time. 13-19 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter

20:52

To the free throws now Barac. Ten are already going to Falco. He misses and tucks in, just like in his previous series. 13-16, 51 seconds of the first quarter to play

20:49

Lack on the rebound now from Krivacevic on Diop. Free shots. Outside and inside. 13-15, 1:41 of the first quarter still

20:48

Foul on Radovic’s rebound. Since UCAM is in bonus, free throws for Barac. Fail and stick. 12-15, 2:04 left

20:46

Perl’s free throws go in. 12-14, 2:21 to end the first quarter

20:46

Klavzar triple! He missed, Diop missed, but there were offensive rebounds. 12-12

20:44

Perl detects the advantage in posting Klavzar and gets rewarded. 9-12, 3′ ahead

20:43

Keller to free throws. Inside the two, go up the Falco. Partial 0-9. 9-10 at 3:43 after the end of the first period

20:43

First minutes this season of Urban Klavzar as the only point guard on the track

20:42

Barac misses twice, but ends up sweeping Kovcas inside. McFadden fails and Keller triple. 9-8 with 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter

20:40

Falco’s first basket in play is a semi-hook from Barac. 9-3, less than six minutes of the first quarter to go

20:38

Another for Pustovyi below. Within. 9-1 at 6:20 to finish the first quarter

20:37

Pustovyi semi-hook, who entered directly to win the position near the basket. 7-1 after just over three minutes of play

20:36

Missing shot now on the other side. From Rojas to Pot. The Serbian opens the Hungarian scoreboard by scoring one of the two free kicks. 5-1

20:35

Two free throws for Pustovyi in what is now Cowels’ second foul in a row. They both go inside. 5-0 after 2:10 of the game

20:32

To the second in! Anderson triple. 3-0

20:31

Ball in the air!

20:31

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Rojas, Anderson and Pustovyi.

Falco Vulcano Szombathely: Pot, Brown, Cowels, Tiby and Keller.