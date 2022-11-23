20:57
Anderson triple! The second quarter starts well. 16-19
20:55
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-19 Falco Vulcano Szombathely
20:53
Quick triple by Pot with the UCAM defense still to be placed. Waters under the direction of Klavzar, too timid to command. Site dead time. 13-19 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter
20:52
To the free throws now Barac. Ten are already going to Falco. He misses and tucks in, just like in his previous series. 13-16, 51 seconds of the first quarter to play
20:49
Lack on the rebound now from Krivacevic on Diop. Free shots. Outside and inside. 13-15, 1:41 of the first quarter still
20:48
Foul on Radovic’s rebound. Since UCAM is in bonus, free throws for Barac. Fail and stick. 12-15, 2:04 left
20:46
Perl’s free throws go in. 12-14, 2:21 to end the first quarter
20:46
Klavzar triple! He missed, Diop missed, but there were offensive rebounds. 12-12
20:44
Perl detects the advantage in posting Klavzar and gets rewarded. 9-12, 3′ ahead
20:43
Keller to free throws. Inside the two, go up the Falco. Partial 0-9. 9-10 at 3:43 after the end of the first period
20:43
First minutes this season of Urban Klavzar as the only point guard on the track
20:42
Barac misses twice, but ends up sweeping Kovcas inside. McFadden fails and Keller triple. 9-8 with 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter
20:40
Falco’s first basket in play is a semi-hook from Barac. 9-3, less than six minutes of the first quarter to go
20:38
Another for Pustovyi below. Within. 9-1 at 6:20 to finish the first quarter
20:37
Pustovyi semi-hook, who entered directly to win the position near the basket. 7-1 after just over three minutes of play
20:36
Missing shot now on the other side. From Rojas to Pot. The Serbian opens the Hungarian scoreboard by scoring one of the two free kicks. 5-1
20:35
Two free throws for Pustovyi in what is now Cowels’ second foul in a row. They both go inside. 5-0 after 2:10 of the game
20:32
To the second in! Anderson triple. 3-0
20:31
Ball in the air!
20:31
starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Rojas, Anderson and Pustovyi.
Falco Vulcano Szombathely: Pot, Brown, Cowels, Tiby and Keller.
#Direct #UCAM #Murcia #Szombathely
Leave a Reply