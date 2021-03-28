20:23
Very good robbery of Davis on the boat to help Jenkis and kill at pleasure on the other side without anyone catching him. 17-28
20:20
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 15-28 UCAM Murcia
20:20
He went with Zyskowski’s first pass from Webb III and scored on the last. 15-28
20:17
Miniotas recovers after his own failure and scores under hoops. 15-26. Mumbrú time-out to play the last 15 seconds of the first quarter
20:16
Hand in hand between Rousselle and Miniotas for the base tray. Davis breaks into the other side. 15-24, last minute
20:15
Quadruple change from UCAM, movement with which a coach tells his team not to be too happy. Just follow Radovic
20:14
New triple for Bilbao Basket, now from Rousselle. 13-22
20:14
Good defense of Lima to Balvin, but this one finds in the last moment the cut of Reyes. 11-19. Basket to the post after Radovic. 13-19 with less than three minutes before the end of the first quarter
20:12
Rousselle’s free throws. They both enter. 11-17 at 4:04 to finish the first quarter
20:12
3 + 1 from Strawberry! He threw after bounce and direct block and received the second foul from Jenkins, then the shot entered. The additional one also goes inside. He has 9 of the 11 points of his team. 11-15
20:08
Another triple for Bilbao, the third in a row, and a time-out for Sito. 7-15 at 4:43 to finish the first quarter
20:07
Tripple now from Hakanson. 7-12 5 ‘from the end of the first quarter
20:07
Triple corner of Serron. 4-9 after just over four minutes. It is immediately returned by Strawberry. 7-9
20:06
The minutes pass and the UCAM does not sing. Great Bilbao defense
20:04
Good basket from Strawberry making the defense doubt with the possible pass and finishing on a layup. 4-6 after two and a half minutes of play
20:03
Well played by Bilbao and mate by Balvin alone. 2-6
20:03
Basket in the first three plays of the game. Zyskowski for Bilbao, Lima for Murcia and, after Lima stopper, again Zyskowski. 2-4
20:02
Ball in the air!
20:02
Starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.
Bilbao Basket: Hakanson, Jenkins, Serron, Zyskowski and Balvin.
.
