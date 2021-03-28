20:23

Very good robbery of Davis on the boat to help Jenkis and kill at pleasure on the other side without anyone catching him. 17-28

20:20

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 15-28 UCAM Murcia

20:20

He went with Zyskowski’s first pass from Webb III and scored on the last. 15-28

20:17

Miniotas recovers after his own failure and scores under hoops. 15-26. Mumbrú time-out to play the last 15 seconds of the first quarter

20:16

Hand in hand between Rousselle and Miniotas for the base tray. Davis breaks into the other side. 15-24, last minute

20:15

Quadruple change from UCAM, movement with which a coach tells his team not to be too happy. Just follow Radovic

20:14

New triple for Bilbao Basket, now from Rousselle. 13-22

20:14

Good defense of Lima to Balvin, but this one finds in the last moment the cut of Reyes. 11-19. Basket to the post after Radovic. 13-19 with less than three minutes before the end of the first quarter

20:12

Rousselle’s free throws. They both enter. 11-17 at 4:04 to finish the first quarter

20:12

3 + 1 from Strawberry! He threw after bounce and direct block and received the second foul from Jenkins, then the shot entered. The additional one also goes inside. He has 9 of the 11 points of his team. 11-15

20:08

Another triple for Bilbao, the third in a row, and a time-out for Sito. 7-15 at 4:43 to finish the first quarter

20:07

Tripple now from Hakanson. 7-12 5 ‘from the end of the first quarter

20:07

Triple corner of Serron. 4-9 after just over four minutes. It is immediately returned by Strawberry. 7-9

20:06

The minutes pass and the UCAM does not sing. Great Bilbao defense

20:04

Good basket from Strawberry making the defense doubt with the possible pass and finishing on a layup. 4-6 after two and a half minutes of play

20:03

Well played by Bilbao and mate by Balvin alone. 2-6

20:03

Basket in the first three plays of the game. Zyskowski for Bilbao, Lima for Murcia and, after Lima stopper, again Zyskowski. 2-4

20:02

Ball in the air!

20:02

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.

Bilbao Basket: Hakanson, Jenkins, Serron, Zyskowski and Balvin.