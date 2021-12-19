19:06

McFadden’s trippy! 27-34

19:06

Very easy shot from Hanga after the direct block, no one bothered. Sito’s time-out after receiving an adverse 0-7 partial since Mateo’s time-out. 24-34 to 5:44 of the break

19:03

Follow sweet Williams-Goss as soon as you get back on track. Good basket. 24-32. 6 ‘something for rest

19:01

Totally ball! What a foul they just whistled at Bellas after receiving Radovic tow in the paint and not whistling at all

19:00

Tri-term by Rudy Fernández. Whoever had, retained. 24-30

18:59

Go turkey the shot against the board of Czerapowicz after bounce. But the UCAM to three. 24-27, the Palace roars. Chus Mateo’s time out. 7:56 for the break

18:58

Cate triple! Let’s see if ls serves to tone a little. 22-27

18:56

Two from Randolph. 19-27

18:56

Bomb against the board of Bellas, first basket of the second quarter. 19-25

18:53

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 17-25 Real Madrid

18:53

Loss of Vasileiadis in the serve, who reproaches Cate for not knowing the movement to execute. McFadden’s foul on the counterattack on Rudy and with bonus. Put both of them in. Very bad Romanian, poor. 17-25

18:50

McFadden Triple! The first of the afternoon for him. 17-21. Easy kill after Tavares and Sito scolds Cate, who does not find out about the movie. He totally turned his back on him in a cut. 17-23, 1:02 to end first period

18:48

It is highly debatable that Bellas is whistled about Alocen raising the ball, and more being in bonus. Two free throws for the young Aragonese. He puts them in. 14-21, 2:18 to end the first quarter

18:46

He penetrates Czerapowicz, he cannot, but he finds Lima. 14-19, the UCAM is encouraged. Less than three minutes to finish the first quarter. Good gesture by UCAM stopping the game due to Rudy’s knee injury

18:45

Triple Fine! 12-19

18:44

He spread his legs on the shot and thus found Taylor’s fault on the McFadden triple attempt. Everything was very complicated for UCAM in attack. Three shots that go in, out and in. 9-19 to 4 ‘to finish the first quarter

18:42

Another mid-range shot from Poirier TOTALLY ALONE. This has been eight of his ten points. 7-19, 4:29 to end the first quarter

18:39

Poirier has gained in confidence and has even made a mate in Lima’s face. Davis to pass from Lima. Two free from Yabusele. 7-17 to 5:38 to finish the first quarter

18:39

Once again, Lima floats Poirier at four meters … and another that goes inside. Calls a time-out Sito. All points between the Frenchman and Williams-Goss. 5-13 to 6:34 to finish the first quarter

18:35

Good about floating Poirier, but from so close … 5-11

18:35

Another from Williams-Goss beating Rojas. 3-7 after two and a half minutes of play

18:34

Very good Williams-Goss basket after pot. Difficult Davis later, but inside. 5-7

18:34

Taylor Triple! The first from UCAM. 3-5

18:33

Bad shot by Webb III that gives a long rebound for Williams-Goss, coast-to-coast and bad foul by Taylor when it was already two points. The extra goes inside. 0-5 after 1:11 of the game

18:32

He had no choice but to shoot from very far and Poirier made a shot that is not his thing. 0-2

18:32

Ball in the air!

18:31

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Taylor, Davis, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.

Real Madrid: Williams-Goss, Hanga, Taylor, Yabusele and Poirier.