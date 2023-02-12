19:38
Yabusele, against the board. The open partial is already 0-17. 32-47, 8:22 to end the third quarter
19:37
Foul on Musa in extra possession. Free shots. Inside. 32-45, there is only one minute left in the second part
19:34
They review a foul and it rises to unsportsmanlike. Yabusele fails and gets into his free throws. 32-43, white ball
19:32
The second part resumes with a basket from Tavares. 32-42
19:17
REST | UCAM Murcia 32-40 Real Madrid
19:16
Causeur missed, but Tavares rebounded and scored at the buzzer. Painful partial 0-10 against to end the first half. 32-40
19:14
Real Madrid timeout to play the remaining 11.5 seconds of the first half. 32-38
19:13
Well played between Yabusele and Tavares for the French basket. 32-38 to 52 seconds of the rest
19:10
Another offensive rebound and basket from Tavares. Minutes of Pustovyi resting on the bench. 32-36 at 1:43 of the break, when there is a timeout for Sito
19:09
Palmeo and basket of Yabusele. 32-34 at 2:02 from halftime
19:06
Offensive rebound and basket by Tavares. 32-32
19:04
Other! Another one from Pustovyi! And stop Tavares on the other side! 32-30, less than four minutes to go
19:03
Deck does it to Rojas. 30-30 at 4:32 break
19:03
Radovic scores the first basket of the second quarter that is not from Pustovyi for UCAM. 30-28
19:03
Another basket from Pustoyi, this one from medium distance. It is very grown. 28-28 at 5:25 halftime
19:02
Free kicks that go inside Hanga. 26-28
19:01
What a great action from Pustovyi in the one on one against Tavares. Llull later. 26-26
7:00 p.m.
Pustovyi feint and basket. 24-24 with 7′ ahead for the break. What a two blocks he has put on Poirier
18:57
Lost ball and counterattack by Sergio Rodríguez. First timeout at 8:06 after the break. 22-24
18:56
Nice alley-oop between Trice and Pustovyi for the Ukrainian’s dunk. Bomb by Sergio Rodríguez after making the defender doubt. 22-22
18:51
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 20-20 Real Madrid
18:50
Deck has something with Rojas and they whistle for technique. The free kick is taken by Jelínek and he scores it. 20-20, 10 seconds. Murcia ball
18:50
Triple Trice! 19-18. Another from Deck. 19-20
18:49
Distant suspension of Sergio Rodríguez. 16-18
18:48
Inside ball to Pustovyi that translates into points. 16-16
18:48
Two free for Deck that now he does put in. 14-16 at 1:35 from the end of the first quarter
18:47
Real Madrid tied with Deck’s dunk and did not take the lead with his additional free kick, as there was a foul. 14-14
18:45
A basket from two far from Jelínek and a triple on a counterattack by Luther to put the Murcians ahead. 14-12, 2 minutes from the end of the first quarter
18:45
Minutes of good defensive containment for UCAM that lead to one, until the penetration of Sergio Rodríguez. 9-12 with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter
18:37
One of two for Musa in free throws. 3-7 after just under three minutes
18:36
Tavares’ power begins causing havoc in the area. 3-6, with all the white points by Tavares, for Real Madrid
18:24
The university group receives the leader of the category.
18:24
Good afternoon and welcome to the live stream of the Endesa League match between UCAM Murcia and Real Madrid.
