19:38

Yabusele, against the board. The open partial is already 0-17. 32-47, 8:22 to end the third quarter

19:37

Foul on Musa in extra possession. Free shots. Inside. 32-45, there is only one minute left in the second part

19:34

They review a foul and it rises to unsportsmanlike. Yabusele fails and gets into his free throws. 32-43, white ball

19:32

The second part resumes with a basket from Tavares. 32-42

19:17

REST | UCAM Murcia 32-40 Real Madrid

19:16

Causeur missed, but Tavares rebounded and scored at the buzzer. Painful partial 0-10 against to end the first half. 32-40

19:14

Real Madrid timeout to play the remaining 11.5 seconds of the first half. 32-38

19:13

Well played between Yabusele and Tavares for the French basket. 32-38 to 52 seconds of the rest

19:10

Another offensive rebound and basket from Tavares. Minutes of Pustovyi resting on the bench. 32-36 at 1:43 of the break, when there is a timeout for Sito

19:09

Palmeo and basket of Yabusele. 32-34 at 2:02 from halftime

19:06

Offensive rebound and basket by Tavares. 32-32

19:04

Other! Another one from Pustovyi! And stop Tavares on the other side! 32-30, less than four minutes to go

19:03

Deck does it to Rojas. 30-30 at 4:32 break

19:03

Radovic scores the first basket of the second quarter that is not from Pustovyi for UCAM. 30-28

19:03

Another basket from Pustoyi, this one from medium distance. It is very grown. 28-28 at 5:25 halftime

19:02

Free kicks that go inside Hanga. 26-28

19:01

What a great action from Pustovyi in the one on one against Tavares. Llull later. 26-26

7:00 p.m.

Pustovyi feint and basket. 24-24 with 7′ ahead for the break. What a two blocks he has put on Poirier

18:57

Lost ball and counterattack by Sergio Rodríguez. First timeout at 8:06 after the break. 22-24

18:56

Nice alley-oop between Trice and Pustovyi for the Ukrainian’s dunk. Bomb by Sergio Rodríguez after making the defender doubt. 22-22

18:51

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 20-20 Real Madrid

18:50

Deck has something with Rojas and they whistle for technique. The free kick is taken by Jelínek and he scores it. 20-20, 10 seconds. Murcia ball

18:50

Triple Trice! 19-18. Another from Deck. 19-20

18:49

Distant suspension of Sergio Rodríguez. 16-18

18:48

Inside ball to Pustovyi that translates into points. 16-16

18:48

Two free for Deck that now he does put in. 14-16 at 1:35 from the end of the first quarter

18:47

Real Madrid tied with Deck’s dunk and did not take the lead with his additional free kick, as there was a foul. 14-14

18:45

A basket from two far from Jelínek and a triple on a counterattack by Luther to put the Murcians ahead. 14-12, 2 minutes from the end of the first quarter

18:45

Minutes of good defensive containment for UCAM that lead to one, until the penetration of Sergio Rodríguez. 9-12 with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter

18:37

One of two for Musa in free throws. 3-7 after just under three minutes

18:36

Tavares’ power begins causing havoc in the area. 3-6, with all the white points by Tavares, for Real Madrid

18:24

The university group receives the leader of the category.

18:24

Good afternoon and welcome to the live stream of the Endesa League match between UCAM Murcia and Real Madrid.