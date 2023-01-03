20:50

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 26-13 Pinar Karsiyaka

20:50

McCollum’s basket in the last of the first quarter. 26-13

20:49

And another from Radovic on the offensive rebound. What a sangria del Pinar. 26-11, 24 seconds

20:48

Radovic on the offensive rebound. Melting on second chances. 24-9. Kilicli scores. 24-11, 1:20 to go in the quarter

20:47

Kuzminskas to the free ones again. he puts them in 22-9, 2:11 to end the first quarter

20:45

Foul on James Anderson, who goes on and on producing. Two free throws. They go inside. 22-7 at 2:22 to finish the first quarter

20:44

Another from Brown tells Trice, that the one to defend is not known. 20-7, 3′ to finish the quarter

20:44

Brown leaves Trice and scores the first basket in the Pinar game at 3:40 to finish the first quarter. Davis scores fast. 20-5

20:43

Anderson triple! How is this payo? 18-3

20:42

A lot of Anderson class against Delgado, slower. 15-3

20:41

Foul by Rojas on Kuzminskas, the only one from the Turkish team who seems to be in the game. Two free throws. Outside and inside. 13-3, 5:20 to end the first quarter

20:39

Triple Red! El Pinar, very subdued, calls for the first timeout of the game. 13-2 at 5:32 before the end of the first quarter

20:37

Problems with Pustovyi’s second foul four minutes into the game

20:37

Third offensive rebound, third basket in a row. Anderson now. 8-2. And two from Radovic. 10-2

20:35

Another offensive rebound from Pustovyi and another basket! 6-2 after two minutes of play

20:34

Pustoyi offensive rebound and two more points. 4-2

20:33

Pustovyi falls for Kuzminskas’s feint and he needs it. Two free throws. They go inside. 2-2

20:33

Anderson scores the first basket of the game with a smooth drive with his left foot. 2-0

20:31

Ball in the air!

20:30

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.

Pinar Karsiyaka: McCollum, Angola, Kuzminskas, Brown and Delgado.

20:29

We are already here to talk about what could be the last European night at the Palace this season… although we hope not!