20:50
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 26-13 Pinar Karsiyaka
20:50
McCollum’s basket in the last of the first quarter. 26-13
20:49
And another from Radovic on the offensive rebound. What a sangria del Pinar. 26-11, 24 seconds
20:48
Radovic on the offensive rebound. Melting on second chances. 24-9. Kilicli scores. 24-11, 1:20 to go in the quarter
20:47
Kuzminskas to the free ones again. he puts them in 22-9, 2:11 to end the first quarter
20:45
Foul on James Anderson, who goes on and on producing. Two free throws. They go inside. 22-7 at 2:22 to finish the first quarter
20:44
Another from Brown tells Trice, that the one to defend is not known. 20-7, 3′ to finish the quarter
20:44
Brown leaves Trice and scores the first basket in the Pinar game at 3:40 to finish the first quarter. Davis scores fast. 20-5
20:43
Anderson triple! How is this payo? 18-3
20:42
A lot of Anderson class against Delgado, slower. 15-3
20:41
Foul by Rojas on Kuzminskas, the only one from the Turkish team who seems to be in the game. Two free throws. Outside and inside. 13-3, 5:20 to end the first quarter
20:39
Triple Red! El Pinar, very subdued, calls for the first timeout of the game. 13-2 at 5:32 before the end of the first quarter
20:37
Problems with Pustovyi’s second foul four minutes into the game
20:37
Third offensive rebound, third basket in a row. Anderson now. 8-2. And two from Radovic. 10-2
20:35
Another offensive rebound from Pustovyi and another basket! 6-2 after two minutes of play
20:34
Pustoyi offensive rebound and two more points. 4-2
20:33
Pustovyi falls for Kuzminskas’s feint and he needs it. Two free throws. They go inside. 2-2
20:33
Anderson scores the first basket of the game with a smooth drive with his left foot. 2-0
20:31
Ball in the air!
20:30
starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.
Pinar Karsiyaka: McCollum, Angola, Kuzminskas, Brown and Delgado.
20:29
We are already here to talk about what could be the last European night at the Palace this season… although we hope not!
#Direct #UCAM #Murcia #Pinar #Karsiyaka
Leave a Reply