18:48

Vaulet flops, but the ref gives him two free throws, one of which he hits. Trice then loses the ball and there is mate from Sagnia. Site time out. 39-36 at 3:57 of the break

18:47

Harding, after second chance. 39-33, less than five minutes to go

18:44

Murcia loss, Manresa loss, counterattack with mate by Radovic. Second loss from the visitors and another counterattack, now from Trice. Time out of Pedro Martinez. 39-31 at 5:16 of the break

18:43

Red triple. 35-29 at 5:51 of the break, a quick basket by Bortolani. 35-31

18:40

Beautiful Bortolani suspension. 32-29

18:37

Radovic’s pass to McFadden’s cut and two from the American, who steals the ball in the next action, nails the triple on counterattack and drives Palacio crazy. Time out of Pedro Martinez. 32-27 at 7:42 of the break

18:35

Radovic patiently produces the low post. 27-27

18:35

Free throws for Harding. They both enter. 25-27

18:32

Offensive rebound and two points from Rojas. 25-25

18:29

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 23-25 ​​Baxi Manresa

18:29

Valtonen on the offensive rebound. 23-25

18:29

Great steal by Diop in the front row, who reached the other basket to crush, although he was fouled at the last moment. Two free throws. Put the two and draw. 23-23 with 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter

18:26

McFadden easily pulls the foul off Lee, his third, and with Manresa on bonus. Free throws inside. 21-23 at 1:14 to finish the first quarter, when it’s almost half an hour into the game

18:25

Vaulet with advantage and two points. 19-23

18:25

Implausible triple against the McFadden board. 19-21

18:25

Vaulet makes his third free throw. There are now two free throws for Rojas, due to Lee’s earlier unsportsmanlike play. Put both. 16-21 at 1:58 to finish the first quarter, ball from Murcia

18:23

What three shots Vaulet has invented about Radovic’s foul, protested throughout the Palace. Fail, fail… and we wait for the third. Between the second and third free throws there is unsportsmanlike Lee on Rojas in the rebounding positions. The referees talk to the coaches and go to review

18:19

McFadden doesn’t miss from the free throw. 14-20

18:19

After a nice basket by Radovic there is one of two for Olumuyiwa. 12-20 the score with 2:55 left in the first quarter, when there are free throws for McFadden

18:18

Free kicks now for Olumuyiwa. Put both. 10-19 at 3:17 after the end of the first period

18:16

Two free throws for Pustovyi. Misses and puts. 10-17, 3:27 to end the first quarter

18:15

Badio’s triple after several unsuccessful plays for both teams. 9-17 with less than four minutes left in the first quarter

18:11

Zone 3-2 from Manresa, triple Trice. 9-14

18:09

Offensive rebound now from Sagnia to add to Manresa. 6-12, 6:30 to end the first quarter. UCAM loss of prison and Sagnia’s counterattack. 6-14 and time out for Sito. 6:14 on the clock

18:07

Luther’s offensive touchdown for 6-10

18:07

Mate by Lee and it is already partial 0-10 for Manresa. 4-10 after three minutes

18:05

Manresa reacted quickly with a triple by Pérez and a basket by Bortolani. 4-5

18:04

Good start for the Murcian team, which goes 4-0

18:04

Buenas tardes! Welcome to the direct from UCAM Murcia – Manresa. Sito’s men look for their first victory at home