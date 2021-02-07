17:35

Both teams exchanging attacks with errors in these minutes in which the marker does not move

17:33

Davis goes inside and does not find the basket, but at least the lack of Dimitrijevic. Two free throws. They both go inside. 25-25, tie

17:32

Pick and pop between Bassas and Brodziansky for a triple of the second. Alley-oop then for Webb III who does not go in, but the basket counts because someone touched the basket. 23-25

17:27

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 21-22 Club Joventut Badalona

17:26

Free kicks for Bellas with Joventut already in bonus. Strawberry returns after his injury. The Madrilenian puts the free ones. 21-22 16 ” from the end of the first quarter

17:23

López-Arostegui, before the intimidation of Cate. 19-22, last minute

17:22

With Brodziansky superiority over Bellas at the low post. Another one from Jok later! Short-medium distance suspension. 19-20

17:21

Webb III’s basket in penetration, solved with bomb. 17-18, 2 ‘from the end of the quarter

17:18

Too bad he stepped on, but Jok has the silk doll today. Basket and time-out in the game. 15-18 at 2:59 to finish the first quarter

17:17

Great triple by Jok creating space with a feint at the start and in a jammed attack. Lovely tray from Dimitrijevic afterwards. 13-18

17:16

López-Arostegui free throws that go inside. 10-16, 3:44 to end the first quarter

17:14

Quick transition with a triple from Jok to a pass from Davis, who this time did not lower his head. 10-14 4 ‘from the end of the first quarter

17:13

BRONCAZA from Sito to Lima after being substituted and hitting the bench. Tomic had given him several easy ones. Triple of López-Arostegui. 7-14 within five minutes

17:11

Very easy the pick and roll for Tomic, who only helped Frankamp. 7-11

17:11

Great basket back to Radovic’s low post. 7-9

17:10

2 + 1 with a clear foul by Davis on Bassas. The extra goes inside. 5-9. Partial 0-9. A little over 6 ‘to the end of the first quarter

17:07

Rojas’ second offense foul. How unwise it is. How little. And more considering Strawberry’s injury. Tomic’s basket. Rojas silly loss, out of the game

17:06

Good penetration by Morgan after feinting an open exit to break Radovic, who ends up missing when he went for the mate. Free throws coming in. 5-4

17:05

Very good action from Radovic to the low post for 5-0. Beautiful back door from Bassas and assistance from Tomic for the first for Joventut. 5-2 after two minutes

17:04

Strawberry injury at 1:15 of game. They stop the game while limping and hurting. He retires helped by the physiotherapist and without supporting the right foot, it seems the ankle

17:02

First play of the match, Frankamp’s first triple! 3-0

17:02

Ball in the air! UCAM Murcia has dated Frankamp, ​​Strawberry, Rojas, Radovic and Lima