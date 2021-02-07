17:35
Both teams exchanging attacks with errors in these minutes in which the marker does not move
17:33
Davis goes inside and does not find the basket, but at least the lack of Dimitrijevic. Two free throws. They both go inside. 25-25, tie
17:32
Pick and pop between Bassas and Brodziansky for a triple of the second. Alley-oop then for Webb III who does not go in, but the basket counts because someone touched the basket. 23-25
17:27
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 21-22 Club Joventut Badalona
17:26
Free kicks for Bellas with Joventut already in bonus. Strawberry returns after his injury. The Madrilenian puts the free ones. 21-22 16 ” from the end of the first quarter
17:23
López-Arostegui, before the intimidation of Cate. 19-22, last minute
17:22
With Brodziansky superiority over Bellas at the low post. Another one from Jok later! Short-medium distance suspension. 19-20
17:21
Webb III’s basket in penetration, solved with bomb. 17-18, 2 ‘from the end of the quarter
17:18
Too bad he stepped on, but Jok has the silk doll today. Basket and time-out in the game. 15-18 at 2:59 to finish the first quarter
17:17
Great triple by Jok creating space with a feint at the start and in a jammed attack. Lovely tray from Dimitrijevic afterwards. 13-18
17:16
López-Arostegui free throws that go inside. 10-16, 3:44 to end the first quarter
17:14
Quick transition with a triple from Jok to a pass from Davis, who this time did not lower his head. 10-14 4 ‘from the end of the first quarter
17:13
BRONCAZA from Sito to Lima after being substituted and hitting the bench. Tomic had given him several easy ones. Triple of López-Arostegui. 7-14 within five minutes
17:11
Very easy the pick and roll for Tomic, who only helped Frankamp. 7-11
17:11
Great basket back to Radovic’s low post. 7-9
17:10
2 + 1 with a clear foul by Davis on Bassas. The extra goes inside. 5-9. Partial 0-9. A little over 6 ‘to the end of the first quarter
17:07
Rojas’ second offense foul. How unwise it is. How little. And more considering Strawberry’s injury. Tomic’s basket. Rojas silly loss, out of the game
17:06
Good penetration by Morgan after feinting an open exit to break Radovic, who ends up missing when he went for the mate. Free throws coming in. 5-4
17:05
Very good action from Radovic to the low post for 5-0. Beautiful back door from Bassas and assistance from Tomic for the first for Joventut. 5-2 after two minutes
17:04
Strawberry injury at 1:15 of game. They stop the game while limping and hurting. He retires helped by the physiotherapist and without supporting the right foot, it seems the ankle
17:02
First play of the match, Frankamp’s first triple! 3-0
17:02
Ball in the air! UCAM Murcia has dated Frankamp, Strawberry, Rojas, Radovic and Lima
