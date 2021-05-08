18:30

Frankamp triple! Fotis asks for a tired downtime of a soulless Unicaja. 26-18 at 6:25 of the break. From above you can hear the anger of the Greek in the recess

18:28

The referees ate an offensive foul by Davis that ended in a triple by Taylor. 23-18 after three minutes of a second quarter

18:27

Strawberry Triple! 20-16 in a lively start to the second quarter … 20-18 after a brilliant assist from Guerrero for Jaime Fernández

18:26

Feint after bounce and Bouteille shot for 17-16

18:25

Beautiful basket by Jaime Fernández to open the score in the second quarter. Cate resolves later. 17-14 after one minute of play

18:22

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 15-12 Unicaja Malaga

18:22

Two free that Taylor found in the penetration for mosqueo of Fotis. He put the two in. 15-12

18:19

Jaime Fernández’s play to score in extension and avoid the presence of Lima. 13-12 and Sito time-out to play the 8 seconds left in the first quarter

18:19

Free throws for Malcolm Thomas. Get in and fail. 13-10, 20 seconds, Unicaja rebound

18:18

Frankamp triple! Good indirect and inside-outside assist from Radovic. 13-9 to 40 seconds from the end of the first quarter

18:17

Great game that Lima is doing. Owner of the rebound with seven sacks already. Free kick in forced attack on Francis Alonso

18:16

Bomba de Lima from far away to score the first basket in more than two minutes. 10-9 to 2 ‘from the end of the first period

18:13

Several minutes without a score in the game at the time the first time-out of the game arrives. We continue 8-9 to 2:35 to finish the first quarter

18:08

Great Lima following Davis’s penetration to, after the failure, crush the ball inside. 8-9 to 4:25 to finish the first quarter

18:06

Fine penetration and basket. 6-9

18:06

Unicaja counterattack that ends with a triple by Waczynski. 4-9 on the scoreboard after less than five minutes of play

18:05

Rojas offered Waczynski the bottom line and, when the Pole received the help, he attended Guerrero’s mate. 4-6

18:05

Counterattack by Unicaja that ends with a foul on Rubén Guerrero. Two shots for the Malaga center. Get one of two. 4-4 after three minutes

18:04

Lima intimidated Brizuela and in the counterattack Taylor resolved very well by changing the steps of the entrance. 4-3 after just over two minutes of play

18:02

Triple de Brizuela. First bite of the mamba. 2-3

18:02

UCAM failures in his first attack, but steal in the first defense and Taylor’s counterattack only on a layup. 2-0

18:01

Ball in the air!

18:00

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Taylor, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.

Unicaja Málaga: Díaz, Brizuela, Waczynski, Abromaitis and Guerrero.

17:58

We start right away! Very important match for the European options of UCAM Murcia in the visit of Fotis Katsikaris with Unicaja. The big news, Frankamp’s entry into the call three months later