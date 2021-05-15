19:11

Senglin fouled Davis. Two free throws. Fail and put. 49-47

19:10

Parakhouski misses two free throws. On the other side, Taylor on the possession horn. 49-46 to 6 ‘to finish the third quarter

19:06

Well Cate then measuring Parakhouski to score … and now another basket from Senglin and a very lucky 3 from Jelínek. Sito Alonso asks for the timeout. 47-46 at 6:54 to finish the third quarter

19:05

Senglin’s trippy dribbling to the corner from the baseline. 45-41

19:05

Free throws now for Parakhouski, who misses and scores. 45-38 after two minutes of second half

19:04

Take advantage of the indecision of the Bellas defense to force a very intelligent foul. Two shots. Out both. We continue 45-37

19:02

The first on the forehead, Senglin’s triple. Nice hook from Cate now on the other side. 45-37

19:01

The game resumes! Bellas, Taylor, Strawberry, Webb III and Cate training at UCAM

18:45

REST | UCAM Murcia 43-34 MoraBanc Andorra

18:42

Sito calls a timeout 6.7 seconds before the break to play the last one. 43-34

18:42

Triplazo! Vasileiadis after heads up with Cate. 43-34, a pity that the break is already here because it is the best moment of UCAM

18:39

Webb III trippy! After bounce and very pumped the ball. He shot very balanced. 40-34

18:38

The UCAM quarter ends with Hannah’s free throws. 37-34 to 2:15 of the break

18:37

Well played between Taylor and Cate for the Romanian’s basket in the pick and roll. 37-32. 11-0 partial

18:36

Free throws for Taylor, who only takes advantage of the second. 35-32, partial 9-0 of UCAM less than three minutes before the break

18:36

Confidence! Strawberry fails, but the rebound comes back, he hits the triple and dedicates it to the Andorra bench. UCAM ahead and physically beating Andorra at the moment. 34-32

18:32

Taylor’s basket making very good use of her body. On the other side Andorra does not score and Strawberry nails a triple in transition that makes Ibon Navarro ask for a time-out. 31-32 to 4:28 of the break

18:31

Another hole in the rebound that Pérez takes advantage of to show off with another mate. 26-32 5 ‘from the interval

18:30

To board! Another Davis basket, shot from mid-range. 26-30 at 6 ‘from the break

18:30

Jordan Davis’ triple on the other side. Bad moments of the UCAM game despite not getting lost on the scoreboard. 24-30 within seven minutes of the break

18:29

Coast to coast by Jordan Davis. Tremendous physical display. 21-28. On the other side, Andorra runs out of possession and, although he fails, Pérez crushes spectacularly. 21-30

18:27

Andorra moves well and Senglin nails the triple. 19-28

18:26

With patience and inward. Good basket from Radovic to the post. Steal and subsequent counterattack by Strawberry, good second quarter start. 19-25

18:23

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 15-25 MoraBanc Andorra

18:21

UCAM does not score and the ball is thrown out with 1.1 seconds to play, at which time Ibon Navarro calls for a time-out. We continue 15-25

18:19

Penetration and easy bomb of Jelínek. Andorra already in anticipation of a hundred points. Sito’s timeout. 15-25 to 21.8 seconds to finish the first quarter

18:18

Free throws for Davis, who misses one again and scores another. 15-23, 35 seconds

18:17

And who gets in now? Well, Olumuyiwa, who has entered through Tell me. Huge hole under hoops. 14-23, last minute of the quarter

18:16

Mate from the back of Dime, who has EIGHT points in a row. For some problem you have to withdraw, and thank goodness. Radovic’s basket on the other side. 14-21 at 1:13 to finish the first quarter

18:16

Davis’ quick penetration to receive a foul. Free shots. Fail and put. 12-19

18:14

Dime’s free throws. Inside the two. 11-19

18:14

Another from Dime after a slate play when he returned from the timeout. Extra pass on Davis’ next attack for Strawberry’s 3-pointer. 11-17, 2 ‘to end the first quarter

18:11

Great Frankamp solving for individual talent and assisting Cate when Dime jumped on what looked like a shot. Time out at 2:47 to finish the first quarter. 8-15

18:10

Tell me crush unopposed. 6-15, 3 ‘to end the first quarter

18:10

Taylor’s penetration down the baseline and scores on speed. 6-13

18:09

UCAM finally scored again for one on one by Webb III, who failed, but took his own rebound to score. Triple now by Jelínek with Taylor’s error. 4-13 to 4:30 to finish the first quarter

18:06

0-10 the partial already. Cate went to help Paulí, but fell very badly after forgetting Parakhouski, who adds another. 2-10

18:05

Pick and roll between Paulí and Parakhouski … and a new basket. 2-8 after just over two minutes

18:04

Basket now from Jelínek, partial 0-6 for Andorra. 2-6

18:04

Nice move now from Parakhouski in the one on one against Cate. 2-4 after a minute and a half of play

18:03

Two free throws for Hannah, who makes them. 2-2

18:02

Show to start! Cate’s steal blocking the pass to the post and counterattack that ends Webb III with a two-handed mate. 2-0

18:01

Ball in the air!

18:00

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Taylor, Rojas, Webb III and Cate.

MoraBanc Andorra: Hannah, Paulí, Jelínek, Pérez and Parakhouski.