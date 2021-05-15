19:11
Senglin fouled Davis. Two free throws. Fail and put. 49-47
19:10
Parakhouski misses two free throws. On the other side, Taylor on the possession horn. 49-46 to 6 ‘to finish the third quarter
19:06
Well Cate then measuring Parakhouski to score … and now another basket from Senglin and a very lucky 3 from Jelínek. Sito Alonso asks for the timeout. 47-46 at 6:54 to finish the third quarter
19:05
Senglin’s trippy dribbling to the corner from the baseline. 45-41
19:05
Free throws now for Parakhouski, who misses and scores. 45-38 after two minutes of second half
19:04
Take advantage of the indecision of the Bellas defense to force a very intelligent foul. Two shots. Out both. We continue 45-37
19:02
The first on the forehead, Senglin’s triple. Nice hook from Cate now on the other side. 45-37
19:01
The game resumes! Bellas, Taylor, Strawberry, Webb III and Cate training at UCAM
18:45
REST | UCAM Murcia 43-34 MoraBanc Andorra
18:42
Sito calls a timeout 6.7 seconds before the break to play the last one. 43-34
18:42
Triplazo! Vasileiadis after heads up with Cate. 43-34, a pity that the break is already here because it is the best moment of UCAM
18:39
Webb III trippy! After bounce and very pumped the ball. He shot very balanced. 40-34
18:38
The UCAM quarter ends with Hannah’s free throws. 37-34 to 2:15 of the break
18:37
Well played between Taylor and Cate for the Romanian’s basket in the pick and roll. 37-32. 11-0 partial
18:36
Free throws for Taylor, who only takes advantage of the second. 35-32, partial 9-0 of UCAM less than three minutes before the break
18:36
Confidence! Strawberry fails, but the rebound comes back, he hits the triple and dedicates it to the Andorra bench. UCAM ahead and physically beating Andorra at the moment. 34-32
18:32
Taylor’s basket making very good use of her body. On the other side Andorra does not score and Strawberry nails a triple in transition that makes Ibon Navarro ask for a time-out. 31-32 to 4:28 of the break
18:31
Another hole in the rebound that Pérez takes advantage of to show off with another mate. 26-32 5 ‘from the interval
18:30
To board! Another Davis basket, shot from mid-range. 26-30 at 6 ‘from the break
18:30
Jordan Davis’ triple on the other side. Bad moments of the UCAM game despite not getting lost on the scoreboard. 24-30 within seven minutes of the break
18:29
Coast to coast by Jordan Davis. Tremendous physical display. 21-28. On the other side, Andorra runs out of possession and, although he fails, Pérez crushes spectacularly. 21-30
18:27
Andorra moves well and Senglin nails the triple. 19-28
18:26
With patience and inward. Good basket from Radovic to the post. Steal and subsequent counterattack by Strawberry, good second quarter start. 19-25
18:23
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 15-25 MoraBanc Andorra
18:21
UCAM does not score and the ball is thrown out with 1.1 seconds to play, at which time Ibon Navarro calls for a time-out. We continue 15-25
18:19
Penetration and easy bomb of Jelínek. Andorra already in anticipation of a hundred points. Sito’s timeout. 15-25 to 21.8 seconds to finish the first quarter
18:18
Free throws for Davis, who misses one again and scores another. 15-23, 35 seconds
18:17
And who gets in now? Well, Olumuyiwa, who has entered through Tell me. Huge hole under hoops. 14-23, last minute of the quarter
18:16
Mate from the back of Dime, who has EIGHT points in a row. For some problem you have to withdraw, and thank goodness. Radovic’s basket on the other side. 14-21 at 1:13 to finish the first quarter
18:16
Davis’ quick penetration to receive a foul. Free shots. Fail and put. 12-19
18:14
Dime’s free throws. Inside the two. 11-19
18:14
Another from Dime after a slate play when he returned from the timeout. Extra pass on Davis’ next attack for Strawberry’s 3-pointer. 11-17, 2 ‘to end the first quarter
18:11
Great Frankamp solving for individual talent and assisting Cate when Dime jumped on what looked like a shot. Time out at 2:47 to finish the first quarter. 8-15
18:10
Tell me crush unopposed. 6-15, 3 ‘to end the first quarter
18:10
Taylor’s penetration down the baseline and scores on speed. 6-13
18:09
UCAM finally scored again for one on one by Webb III, who failed, but took his own rebound to score. Triple now by Jelínek with Taylor’s error. 4-13 to 4:30 to finish the first quarter
18:06
0-10 the partial already. Cate went to help Paulí, but fell very badly after forgetting Parakhouski, who adds another. 2-10
18:05
Pick and roll between Paulí and Parakhouski … and a new basket. 2-8 after just over two minutes
18:04
Basket now from Jelínek, partial 0-6 for Andorra. 2-6
18:04
Nice move now from Parakhouski in the one on one against Cate. 2-4 after a minute and a half of play
18:03
Two free throws for Hannah, who makes them. 2-2
18:02
Show to start! Cate’s steal blocking the pass to the post and counterattack that ends Webb III with a two-handed mate. 2-0
18:01
Ball in the air!
18:00
Starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Taylor, Rojas, Webb III and Cate.
MoraBanc Andorra: Hannah, Paulí, Jelínek, Pérez and Parakhouski.
