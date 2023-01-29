17:33

Triple Diop! UCAM Murcia ahead for the first time since minute 3. 33-31

17:33

I tap inside Diop after McFadden’s ruling on the possession horn. 30-31 6′ from the break

17:31

Buah, what a three-pointer from Marinkovic over Luther after a dribble and a feint. He answers with the same coin the American. 28-31

17:30

Thompson does not forgive free throws. 25-28 at 7:32 from the break, Baskonia ball

17:30

Luther unsportsmanlike on Thompson after he intercepted his pass. There was no harshness, but it is true that the base lined up only the basket. They check her out and keep her unsportsmanlike

17:28

Crazy triple from McFadden! 25-26

17:28

Kurucs unsportsmanlike on McFadden to stop his lead advance. Free kicks go in and out. 22-26, Murcian ball at 8:13 from the break

17:26

Very good penetration by McFadden with finishing in grinding and with the left. Thompson triple shot later. 21-26

17:22

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 19-23 Cazoo Baskonia

17:20

Kotsar gave it to Diop. 19-23

17:18

The UCAM mounts the attack quickly and Trice finds Pustovyi in advantage. Dead time now for Peñarroya. 19-21 at 1:45 to finish the first quarter

17:17

Dani Díez scores a basket into his own. They give the basket to Davis, captain on the track. Thompson triple. Answer quickly Trice. 17-21, 2 minutes from the end of the first quarter

17:16

Wow, Radovic basket where there was no room. 13-16. Against the board and in front of Kotsar. 13-18, 3 minutes from the end of the first quarter

17:15

First free kicks for UCAM. They are executed by Anderson, who puts them in. 11-16 at 3:51 after the end of the first period

17:12

Great offensive rebound from Anderson and basket. This more active version of the American is what is needed. 9-13. Another triple from Marinkovic! He has 10 points already. Site dead time. 9-16 at 4:07 break

17:10

Marinkovic continues toned. Triple. 7-13 and seven points for the Balkan

17:10

Davis, against the glass and after slalom. 7-10

17:09

Two free throws for Marinkovic. They go inside. 5-10 at 5:49 to finish the first quarter

17:09

And another of Enoch from medium distance. very soft 5-8 after 4′ of play

17:08

Good suspension from Enoch from a little more than the free kick, where it costs Pustovyi a little more. 5-6

17:08

Markus Howard falls injured. He appears to have sprained his ankle. Enter Kurucs

17:07

Good penetration by Davis to put UCAM ahead. 5-4 after three minutes of play

17:05

Triple by James Anderson! 3-4

17:04

Beautiful partnership between Howard and Enoch. 0-4 in Murcia

17:04

Trice missed the triple and Marinkovic scored an extension layup with his left foot. 0-2

17:03

Ball in the air!

17:03

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Trice, Davis, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.

Cazoo Baskonia: Howard, Marinkovic, Sedekerskis, Costello and Enoch.

16:59

The tribute to José Luis Mendoza begins at the Palace. Immediately after, the UCAM Murcia – Cazoo Baskonia will begin