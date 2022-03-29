20:59

At the limit of possession and at Czerapowicz’s insistence. Mirotic triple afterwards. 29-21, 8′ to rest

20:57

Mirotic’s offensive rebound. 27-18

20:54

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 27-16 FC Barcelona

20:53

Radovic misses the Bellas pass, but Malmanis taps inside. Triple by Laprovittola afterwards. 27-16, last minute

20:52

It was a bonus and Mirotic gets the free throws he wanted. Inside the two. 25-13, 1:28 of first quarter to go

20:51

What an exaggerated flop from Mirotic, I don’t understand how the referees can bite so easily

20:50

Bad defensive changes leaving only Laprovittola in the triple. 25-11

20:49

Foul on the rebound on Webb III, who does not forgive on the free throw. This is 25-8 already at 2:23 to finish the first quarter

20:48

To board, but entered! McFadden triple! 23-8 less than three minutes from the end of the first quarter

20:45

UCAM loses, Kuric fails, but Exum crushes later. 20-8, 4′ to end the first quarter

20:45

Buah, three-pointer from Webb III over Mirotic. 20-6 already less than five minutes from the end of the first quarter

20:44

There was technique to Laprovittola and Webb III got the free kick. 17-6

20:42

Taylor, bully against Laprivittola. They are already ten points ahead and there is time out for Jasikevicius. 16-6 at 5:25 to end the first quarter

20:41

In the extra possession Taylor fails, but there is an offensive rebound and after a half shot-half pass from Davis, Cate scores. 14-6

20:40

Exum arrives late to point Davis in the triple and there are three free throws. They go in, in and in. And, in addition, lack of Mirotic on the rebound. Ball still in UCAM Murcia. 12-6 at 6:27 to finish the first quarter

20:38

Too bad the mate missed by Lima in a counterattack arrived by a good robbery, and Lima’s own foul after Mirotic. Two free throws. Inside. Barça’s six points, from 33. 9-6 at 6:41 to finish the first quarter

20:36

Triple by Davis, two by Mirotic and impressive rectification by Taylor for 7-4 after a few minutes of losing the internet. Davis steal and mate. 9-4 at 7:22 to finish the first quarter

20:35

Mirotic also scored on his first possession in his most classic move. 2-2

20:33

Inside Lima! Tap on offensive rebound in the first. 2-0

20:31

Ball in the air!

20:31

Starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Taylor, Davis, Rojas, Webb III and Lima.

FC Barcelona: Calathes, Exum, Abrines, Mirotic and Nnaji.