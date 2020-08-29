Find here all of our live #TDF

: Are you unbeatable on what has happened over the past ten years on the Tour de France? Our colleagues from francetv sport come back in a quiz on the years 2010 to 2019, which did not fail to mark the history of cycling. I hope you will do better than me, with my three lousy correct answers!

: The“hypothesis” a stop for the Tour de France before its arrival in Paris because of the health situation is “very weak”, considers Jean-Michel Blanquer. The Minister of Education, also in charge of Sports, spoke during his visit to the starting village of the Great Loop, in Nice. “This kind of thing can happen”, he conceded, “but, of course, I hope it doesn’t happen and I think it’s not going to happen because there is really an extraordinary job that has been done by the organizers of the Tour”.

: Marianne Vos seemed to have gained the upper hand in this long sprint on the Promenade des Anglais, but Lizzie Deignan finally crossed the finish line first.

: Briton Lizzie Deignan wins La Course by Le Tour in the sprint in Nice, ahead of Dutchman Marianne Vos.

: The women’s race “La Course by Le Tour” covers the last 10 kilometers. A group of six riders has a 1 min 40 lead over the peloton before the finish in Nice.

: Here is a new point on the news of this Saturday:

High start for the Tour de France! The Grande Boucle starts from Nice at 2 p.m., in very specific conditions due to the Covid-19 epidemic. For the supporters, contaminated by doubt, “the party will wait until next year”. In addition, management has confirmed that any team with two cases of coronavirus in its ranks, including supervision, will be excluded from the race.

#CORONAVIRUS “The dynamics of the epidemic’s progression are exponential”, warns the general directorate of health. In 24 hours, 7,379 new cases of Covid-19 infection were identified in France, according to figures communicated last night, against 6,111 yesterday.

• The American actor Chadwick boseman, star of planetary success Black panther, died at age 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had never spoken about publicly. “He died at home, surrounded by his wife and family,” according to a statement from his relatives.

Thehurricane Laura, which struck Louisiana and Texas, has left at least 14 dead in the United States, according to a new report. In Louisiana, at least six people have lost their lives to carbon monoxide produced by portable generators used inside buildings due to power outages.

: He ignited the 2019 edition of the Tour de France by chaining 14 days with the yellow jersey. The French Julian Alaphilippe hopes to regain his feelings to confirm. And why not from the Sunday stage, in the Nice hinterland. Before leaving he said to himself “rather relaxed” at the microphone of franceinfo.

(MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)



: The Tour de France goes straight to the heart of the matter. 156km long, the first stage, through the Nice hinterland, will already offer small climbs. And as the organizers have decided to make a circuit, the Côte de Rimiez, classified in 3rd category, will have to be climbed twice. The arrival will be on the legendary Promenade des Anglais, so often used by Paris-Nice, for a final that promises to be very quick. To know everything about this first step, the traps and the favorites, sprint to this article !

: “Giving up on the pinnacle of our season is heartbreaking, but it would be irresponsible to attract cycling fans from around the world to a party like any other year.”

THE viral video of the Tour last year, it’s them. A Dutch DJ, English magazine leaders, and a South African tyrannosaurus. Batavians and British risk quarantine, the South African can not enter the territory … The party will wait until next year.

: Hello @Tour de France and @Roman ! Yes, the big start of the Tour de France is today! The runners will start at 2 p.m. Nice. But France 3 will take the antenna from 12:45. And you will have to switch to France 2 around 3 p.m. for the rest of the stage.

: Ah but today is the start of the Tour? Do you have the program please at Franceinfo? Thank you !

: Can you give us the TV broadcast program for the tour stage? Thank you

: Hello. In fact, there is no female Tour de France. Each year during the Tour de France, however, a stage is organized for the runners, called “La Course by Le Tour”. It is traditionally the last stage of the Tour towards the Champs-Elysées, but this time, they set off on the first stage, in Nice, before the start of the men. However, a women’s Tour de France should be organized from 2022, according to the International Cycling Union.

: Hello, I just heard on your antenna that the Tour girls leave just before the guys. We are only talking about the boys … Can you confirm that all the stages will unfold like this? Are the race conditions the same (blocked roads, etc.)? Thank you

Read also