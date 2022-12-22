12:17 p.m.

Finish the sixth table. The seventh will begin shortly. They will be Natalia Rodríguez Liriano and Nelyin Mª Zamorán Hernández, who sing number and prize, respectively. Paula Figuereo Figuereo and Francisco Moreno Durán, extract number and prize, respectively.

12:14

The auditorium is reawakened when another woman jumps out of her seat. She has won a tenth of a fifth, 6,000 euros.

12:13

The 24492 has been sold mainly in Lorca (Murcia), Badajoz and Valladolid

12:13

Three fifth prizes and one fourth prize remain.

12:12

Adrián was so nervous that he had to review the number the third time he sang it because he had forgotten.

12:11

The fifth fifth prize has just come out, for the number 24492, endowed with 6,000 euros for the tenth.

12:06

This is how the fifth prize has been sung for 38454.

12:04

At twelve noon there is only one fourth prize and four fifth prizes left to come out.

12:03

Luck continues. Adrián and Fabián sing the third prize for 45250, with 50,000 euros for the tenth.

12:01

The 38454, another fifth, has been widely distributed, although it has been sold mainly in Nava (Asturias) and Tarragona

12:00

Adrián and Fabián sing a fourth fifth prize, endowed with 6,000 euros for the tenth, for 38454.

11:57The 54289, the first quarter, goes to Calatayud

It came out at 11.08 on the tenth wire of the fourth table and was sung by the young Elisabeth Obarisiagbon the young Ilya Akrouh For michael lorenci

11:50

The sixth table begins, after the rush of Gordo. On this occasion, Sergio Abaga Elebiyo wins the number and Elisabeth Obarisiagbon Iyamu wins the prize. Adrián Monteiro Brito sings number and Fabián Aarón Vera Chavez sings award.

11:49

And it is the 23rd time that it ends in zero. The previous one was only three years ago, in 2019, with the 26590

11:48

The 05490, the Gordo, is the lowest number since 1918. So. came out on 05605

11:42

Perla, graced with a tenth of the Gordo. She bought it in Cantabria. / Dominico Chiappe

11:41

Guillermo, lottery of El Elefante de Arenal, one of the administrations that has distributed the Gordo, says that there is no greater satisfaction for a lottery than distributing the first prize in the Christmas Draw. His administration, number 16 in the central Arenal street in Madrid, 200 meters from the Teatro Real, where the draw is held, has sold a series of 05490, distributing 4 million euros.

11:40

Perla tells that she had dreamed of her father and that he told her to play. She didn’t realize that she had the tenth because she misheard the number. It was her son who told him that she had the tenth, which she bought in Cantabria. She claims that she has 92 coupons in her bag.

11:33

Perla was unemployed and collected unemployment. She will now buy a flat in Madrid, where her two children are studying.

11:31

Perla has given the big surprise at the Teatro Real. She meets her children watching the raffle. She doesn’t remember where she bought the tenth and thanks God for luck. At the moment, she is cared for by Samur, but she has already announced that she is thinking of buying a house.

11:30 a.m.

Perla, a woman who was at the Teatro Real, wins the Gordo. / Dominico Chiappe

11:29The 05490, the Gordo of 2022

11:28

This is how Alonso and Ángel have sung the exciting Gordo de Navidad to 05490.

11:24

Explosion of joy at the Teatro Real, for a Gordo who gives 400,000 euros to the tenth 05490.

11:23

Alonso and Ángel have sung El Gordo, for 05490.

11:21

At the moment they have left, the second prize, for 04074; a fourth prize, for 54289, and three fifth prizes: 62391, 43696 and 88509.

11:19

Alonso is a bit nervous and his voice is playing tricks on him. Nothing that a glass of water can’t fix.

11:18

The fifth table begins. David Caba Mmani extracts numbers, Diana Elisabeth Heredia Arias extracts prizes. Alonso Dávalos Durán sings numbers, Ángel Abaga Elebiyo sings awards.

11:16

The 88509 has been sold mainly in Pamplona (178 of 180 series). It was also consigned in Manises (Valencia), Vigo, Jaen, Madrid or Malaga

11:16

Ilyas and Elisabeth have also sung a good jug of prizes. / Dominico Chiappe

11:15 a.m.

This is how the first fourth prize has been sung, corresponding to 54289.

11:12

The third fifth prize also comes from the tenth wire of the fourth table and corresponds to 88509, awarded 6,000 euros for the tenth.

11:10

The first quarter of the morning, 54289, was consigned entirely to the administration of Calatayud (Zaragoza)

11:10

Elisabeth and Ilyas sing one of the two fourth prizes for 54289, endowed with 20,000 euros for the tenth.

11:08Almost 2,000 balls and a 5% chance of a prize for the tenth

In the 212th edition of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw, each player will carry, on average, about three numbers in their pocket

For Lidia Carvajal and Daniel Roldán

11:03

Begin the seventh wire of the fourth board.

11:02

In the entire history of the draw there are only two numbers that have been repeated: 15640 (it came out in the years 1956 and 1978) and 20297 (it played in 1903 and 2006). On four occasions the Gordo has corresponded to numbers ending in three equal figures (25444, 25888, 35999 and 55666).

11:02

We continue with more anecdotes while the sixth wire of the fourth table is being composed.

11:00

The Bar Rioja, from Galdácano, in Vizcaya, has sold one of the fifth prizes, the 43696 awarded with 60,000 euros. The owner of the bar is alone in the premises and the man says that he cannot cope with taking calls and congratulations from customers.

10:56

It concludes the fourth wire of the fourth table. And the fifth begins.

10:53

Begin the fourth wire of the fourth board.

10:51

This is how the second fifth prize has been sung, which has gone to 43696.

10:49The 62391, first of the fifth, opens the Christmas DrawThe fortune began to travel Villajoyosa and Benidorm (Alicante) or GaldakaoPor JL Alvarez

10:47

The fourth table begins. They extract number and prize Kiara Román Benitez and Antonio Ramírez Bonito, respectively. They sing number and prize, Elisabeth Obarisiagbon Iyamu and Ilyas Akrouh, respectively.

10:45 a.m.The 04074, second prize of the Christmas Lottery

The number has been sold in Bilbao, Munguía, Olot and Puigcerdá

10:39

The ninth wire of the third table ends. At the moment three great prizes. Two fifths and the second.

10:37

This has been the queue to enter the Teatro Real. /EP

10:37

The second fifth, 43696, has been sold entirely in Galdakao (Vizcaya)

10:37

Of course Yesica and Ainhoa ​​are the lucky couple. They have just announced another fifth prize that goes to number 43696, with 6,000 euros per tenth.

10:35 a.m.

This is how the first fifth prize has been sung, corresponding to 62391