The still mayor, José Ballesta, resigned and lost the motion of censure, although no one rules out a last-minute surprise that would blow up all the forecasts. At this time, yes, the PSOE brushes with the fingers the mayor’s office of the capital of the Region.

For the motion of censure to go ahead – the first in the history of the Consistory – fifteen votes are necessary, just those added by the councilors signing the initiative.

Hello. D-Day arrived. The City Council of the capital of the Region can change hands this noon, when the vote is taken. motion of censure with which PSOE and Ciudadanos intend to evict the Popular Party from the municipal government after 26 years uninterrupted in power.