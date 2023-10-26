UNICEF denounces more than 400 Palestinian children killed or injured every day due to Israeli bombings in Gaza

“Over the past 18 days, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating toll of child victims: 2,360 deaths and 5,364 injuries have been reported due to incessant attacks, meaning more than 400 children are killed or injured newspaper,” reads a statement.

The regional director of UNICEF for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, has asserted that “the situation in the Gaza Strip is a growing stain” on the collective conscience, due to the toll of minor victims It’s “simply amazing.”

“Even more frightening is the fact that unless tensions are eased and unless humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical supplies and fuel, is allowed, the daily death toll will continue to rise,” he noted, noting that “Without humanitarian access, deaths from attacks could be the tip of the iceberg.”