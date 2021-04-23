Juan José Pedreño’s press conference comes after criticism from socialist mayors for prioritizing eight pavilions for the administration of massive doses Juan José Pedreño, at a press conference. / Nacho Garcia / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 23 April 2021, 18:31



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, appears this Friday at the headquarters of his department to report on the vaccination campaign in the Region of Murcia. The press conference comes after a cascade of criticism from socialist mayors for centralizing mass vaccinations in eight pavilions in seven towns. Health argued that, in this way, the rate of administration of the doses is speeded up.