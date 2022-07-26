The Regional Assembly will hold a plenary session this Tuesday, July 26, in which the bill on the regulation of overtime hours for personnel of the Firefighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) will be processed through the single reading system. This has been agreed by the Board of Spokespersons in accordance with what was approved a week ago in the Permanent Delegation.

In this plenary session, other issues will also be discussed, such as the validation of the decree law of the extension of the economic aid measures for the war in Ukraine and the consideration of the bill to change the Coastal Law.