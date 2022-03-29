Negotiations between the Russian delegation and the Ukrainian envoys in Istanbul began on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 am (4:30 am GMT), the official Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

The negotiators were greeted earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called for an “end to the tragedy” of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The talks are trying to stop a war that has killed nearly 20,000 people and forced 10 million people to flee their homes.

The talks take place at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, the last Bosphorus residence of the sultans and which was also the last administrative seat of the Ottoman Empire, which currently houses Turkish presidency offices.

“The parties have legitimate concerns, it is possible to reach a solution that is acceptable to the international community,” said the Turkish head of state.

Erdogan stressed that it is up to both parties to “put an end to this tragedy”, before declaring that “extending the conflict is in no one’s interest”.

“The whole world is waiting for good news,” he told negotiators.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich – who tried to position himself as a negotiator between Moscow and Kiev – was also present, according to a photo released by the Turkish presidency.

After a meeting in the Ukrainian capital in March, the billionaire, who has kept two yachts moored off the Turkish coast since last week, showed signs he could have been poisoned. Another photo by Russian news agency Ria Novosti shows Abramovich alongside Erdogan and the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Turkey hosted on March 10 in Antalya, south of the country, the first meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

But the meeting did not result in a ceasefire and no significant progress was recorded.

Turkey, which shares the Black Sea coast with the two belligerent countries, has been working since the beginning of the crisis to maintain fluid ties with both sides and is striving to act as a mediator in the conflict.

Ankara is a traditional ally of Kiev and provided the country with the Bayraktar drones, which Ukraine uses in the conflict.

At the same time, the country is also trying to maintain good relations with Russia, as it is heavily dependent on gas imports and tourism revenues.

Turkey was also involved, alongside France and Greece, in negotiating a humanitarian withdrawal of thousands of civilians stranded in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, surrounded by Russian soldiers.

