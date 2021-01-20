Find here all of our live

: The Clinton couple (Bill and Hillary) take their places in the assembly. Here are the pictures of their arrival:

: H-1 before the nomination. All the editorial staff of franceinfo are mobilized to offer you special editions. There is us, of course. To see everything, there are also the friends of Franceinfo TV. And to hear it all, there are the friends of the radio.





: More commemorate, honor the memory of the dead, strengthen France-Algeria cooperation, facilitate archive work … In this article, we summarize what you should remember from the report that historian Benjamin Stora will submit to 5 pm to Emmanuel Macron, around colonization and the Algerian war.

: In an editorial at the end of 2019, the publication director of VSD had compared the strikes at the SNCF to the practices of the Islamic State group (“They use employees in France as Daesh uses women and children as human shields in Syria”). Georges Ghosn has just been convicted of “public insult” against the railway company by the 17th chamber of the Paris judicial tribunal. He will have to pay him the sum of 2,000 euros for “irrecoverable costs”.

: It’s the return of the stars (who were sulking for the most part Donald Trump) in Washington. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, while John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Bruce Springsteen will appear on a show in his honor tonight. But that’s not exceptional: the participation of celebrities in investiture ceremonies is a tradition in the United States.

: The opportunity to slip back to you our article which sums up very well what the investiture ceremony will look like which will start in an hour and a half.

: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrived on Capitol Hill, just over an hour before their swearing-in.

: The guests (handpicked) of the investiture ceremony begin to arrive at the Capitol. Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Hillary Clinton, are already there.

(AFP)

: The Nîmes-Lorient match will not take place on Sunday. The Gard club announces its postponement, “due to a significant number of Covid-19 cases in the workforce” Breton. It is now up to the LFP to find a date for this meeting of the 21st day of Ligue 1 to be played.

: These two departments join the Loire, Haute-Loire and Rhône, which had been placed in vigilance a little earlier. Our article is here.

: he departments of Nord and Pas-de-Calais are in turn placed on orange vigilance for the risk of strong winds.

: Our journalist Valentine Pasquesoone is in Washington, where the morning takes place in peace (it is 10:15 am) but under very tight surveillance. The entire area around the White House, protected by imposing barriers, is off-limits.

: José Luis Martínez-Almeidavient at the moment to take stock of the situation after the violent explosion which occurred around 3 pm. The mayor of Madrid talks about “a gas leak”. Several people are also injured, including one already hospitalized.

: #MADRID “At least two dead” in the explosion of a building in Madrid, announces the mayor of the city Follow our live.

: Hello everyone! I am delighted to meet you again to follow this very special day in the United States. I will lend a hand to my colleagues until this evening, to make you live the nomination of Joe Biden (and Kamala Harris). Do not hesitate to send me your questions in the comments, I will answer them at 5 p.m.;)

: At H-2 of the nomination, the pressure mounts. My colleague Marie-Violette Bernard therefore comes to support me to make this American day as possible for you.

: Simple suitcases? Not quite: this soldier is actually carrying the cases containing the nuclear codes aboard the helicopter that Donald Trump borrowed to leave the White House.

(AFP)

: And meanwhile, first tweet from the first day of the Biden era: “It’s a new day in America”, he has just written to his 25 million subscribers.

: “Congratulations to my friend. It is your moment. “ The message from the 44th to 46th President of the United States. On Twitter, Barack Obama once again congratulates Joe Biden on his victory. The message is accompanied by a photo of the two men … taken in thee Oval office.

: I read on El Pais (in Spanish) that the affected building is located near a retirement home. Firefighters on site, as shown in these videos. This is what we know for the moment.

: Hello @Ulix. The information is still very vague. At around 3 p.m., a loud explosion rocked a building in the center of the Spanish capital, very close to the Puerta de Toledo. According to media reports, three floors collapsed. But we do not know if there are any victims.

: Hello. Thank you for your work. What’s going on in Madrid?

: Information that will interest,. We know a little more about the mail that Donald Trump left to his successor before leaving his Oval Office. In fact, it is an American tradition, recalls AFP. For example, four years ago, Barack Obama wrote this to the address of the billionaire who was to succeed him: “We are only temporary occupants of this position“.

: A detour through the Port-Royal district in Paris, where hundreds of students are currently demonstrating under the windows of the CROUS. Demoralized by their living conditions during the pandemic, they want to make their voices heard.

: You are quite right, . Donald Trump’s spokesperson has just confirmed this. You too want to know what is written there;)

: Trump reportedly left a note on his desk for Joe Biden. CNN Info

: As a symbol of rallying three hours before the start of his mandate: in addition to his wife, Joe Biden attends this mass accompanied by Democrats Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the House of Representatives) and Chuck Schumer (Leader of the Minority in the Senate ), as well as Republican leaders in the upper house, Mitch McConnell, and in the lower house, Kevin McCarthy.

(AFP)

: Donald Trump who is leaving, and Joe Biden who is arriving. The President-elect and his wife Jill have just left Blair House to attend mass in Saint Matthew’s Cathedral.

: So, yes it has already happened four times in the history of the United States. But that hadn’t happened since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

: But has it ever happened that a president snubbed the nomination ?!

: Donald Trump, who has chosen not to attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor, goes to Florida, to his luxurious villa in Mar-a-Lago.

: Donald Trump is flying to Florida aboard Air Force One, three hours from the end of his mandate. Follow our live. #BIDEN

: The music lovers of the editorial staff rightly slip me that Donald Trump left the desk on YMCA. Nothing surprising: during the campaign, he ended all his meetings with the famous Village People disco hit.

: “I say goodbye to you, I will come back one way or another.”

It is with this little sentence that Donald Trump ended his speech from the Andrews military base. We will remember that he also wished “good luck” to the new administration … but without NEVER mentioning the name of Joe Biden.

: “Being your First Lady has been the honor of my life. Thank you. ” The First Lady, Melania Trump, also addressed the crowd.