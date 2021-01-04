What there is to know

After the death of three French soldiers on December 28, 2020 in Mali, Parisians are invited to pay tribute to them on the Alexandre III bridge, during the passage of the funeral procession, Monday January 4. A ceremony is then organized at the Invalides, but it is closed to the press. Follow our live.

Five soldiers died in six days. Three French soldiers died in operation a week ago in Mali. Their vehicle was hit by an explosive device. Saturday January 2, two other soldiers died. They belonged to the second regiment of hussars of Haguenau. They are Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loïc Risser. Their vehicle was also the object of an improvised explosive device attack during an intelligence mission by the Barkhane force in the region of Ménaka, in central Mali. A third French soldier was injured in this attack, but his life is not in danger.

A group linked to Al-Qaeda claims the death of the three French soldiers. Al-Qaeda’s branch in the Sahel claimed responsibility for the deaths of the three French soldiers killed while operating in Mali on December 28. These five deaths bring to 50 the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since 2013 in the anti-jihadist operations Serval and then Barkhane. After these deaths, Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed “France’s determination in its fight against terrorism”, five days after another fatal attack on the Barkhane force in central Mali.