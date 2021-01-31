11:42

What a mistake by the Sevilla right-back in a loan to his goalkeeper. Carrillo is very ready to take the ball and get rid of the goalkeeper to make the tie. Great start for the Murcian on his return home and very important for the paprika farmers to draw on the fast track

11:41

GOOOLLL OF REAL MURCIA EMPATA CARRILLO

11:41

The play passes again without any danger. Murcia does not get chances from set pieces

11:39

Verza’s shot hits the barrier and goes to a corner kick

11:39

Kibamba foul to Toril very close to the area. Real Murcia has a good chance

11:36

How bad the red defense has been in the play and the local attacker has easily planted himself in front of Champagne

11:35

Iván Romero brand, the Seville subsidiary is ahead through Iván Romero, the top scorer of the subgroup

11:34

GOAL OF SEVILLA ATHLETIC

11:34

Verza puts the ball in the area, but no pepper player reaches the shot

11:33

Corner for the grana team that forces Toril

11:30

Starts the match!

11:29

The players jump to the grass and the game is about to begin

11:28

Dress the Seville subsidiary with a white shirt and black pants. Murcians with a scarlet shirt and white pants

11:24

The game is very important for the red team that, after the defeat against Betis Deportivo, needs the three points to stay hooked to the top positions or even get into them

11:22

The Churra coach puts three of the new additions that have arrived this week as Molinero, Verza and Carrillo. Ton Ripoll and Marcos Mendes are on the bench

11:10

Real Murcia: Champagne, Molinero, Miguel Muñoz, Edu Luna, Álvaro Moreno, Abenza, Verza, Gurdiel, Carrillo, Iván Pérez and Toril

11:07

Sevilla Atlético: Alfonso, Valentino, José Ángel, Kibamba, Juan María, Pedro Ortiz, Adrián Peral, Juanlu, Luismi Cruz, Isaac and Iván

11:04

We already have the confirmed lineups of Paco Gallardo and Adrián Hernández

11:00

Good morning and welcome to the live monitoring of the match that will face Sevilla Atlético and Real Murcia corresponding to matchday 12 of Second Division B. The match starts at 11:30 am and the players are already warming up on the stadium lawn Jesus Navas