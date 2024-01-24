Direct sequel to The Witcher 3 announced

Quite a few years ago, the game that is defined as the definitive game of CD Project Red, The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich not only had the base adventure of Geralt of Rivia, but extra content was added that even won awards at the awards ceremony. The Game Awards. And given the conclusion of the story, it has recently been confirmed that there will be a direct sequel, but perhaps not in the format that people have been waiting for for a long time.

The project name is The Witcher: Corvo Bianco, comic that will be published by the famous publisher darkhorsea title that will surely remind fans of one of the most beloved expansions in which Geralt In the end he is left with his own vineyard and lands under his name. It is worth mentioning that upon obtaining this place, the sorcerer decides to leave the life of conflict to go along a calmer path, which will be interrupted in the second part.

Here a description:

For a witch, the simple life can be hard to come by and even harder to pass up. When Geralt acquires a taste for a slower pace (good wine and good company), the routines of a witcher are easily overshadowed. With Yennefer by his side, one might expect Geralt to really enjoy a taste of the good life. But The stains of history run deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more.

As for release, the first issue of the five-part comic will arrive on May 8, 2024three months after the comic's current run ends, The Witcher: Wild Animals. It is written by Bartosz Sztybor with art of Corrado Mastantuono. Corvo Bianco It will be the ninth comic released by darkhorse that will tell us stories from this popular franchise, and there will be no rest in the video games either, as they are preparing the remake of the first installment and the fourth part with a large time jump.

