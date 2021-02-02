Find here all of our live #NAVALNY

: Amnesty International in France has just reacted to his conviction, which the NGO describes as “masquerade”.

: UK calls for “immediate and unconditional release” by Alexeï Navalny, denouncing the decision “perverse” of the Russian justice to imprison him for more than two years.

: The flash of the condemnation of Alexey Navalny, written a few seconds ago, has faded. I give it to you here: the opponent Alexeï Navalny is sentenced to three and a half years in prison, his supporters call for a protest tonight.

(SEFA KARACAN / ANADOLU AGENCY / AFP)

: As soon as this sentence was announced, the most important ever inflicted on Alexeï Navalny, his supporters called for taking to the streets immediately.

: The Kremlin critic is sentenced for not having respected the conditions of his judicial review, after a suspended sentence pronounced in 2014. Having already spent several months under house arrest at the time, he risks spending more than two years behind bars, but his lawyer announced that he was appealing the decision.

: Alexeï Navalny could be imprisoned between two and a half and three and a half years for having violated, according to the authorities, the terms of his judicial control. The verdict is expected at 6 p.m. Paris time.

: “The most important thing in this trial is to scare a huge number of people. One is jailed to scare millions.”

Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny launched an indictment against Vladimir Putin during his appearance in court.

: These statements provoked tense exchanges with Alexeï Navalny’s lawyers. The defense, for its part, hammered that the Russian opponent was recovering in Germany, recovering from poisoning. “What else could I have done? You needed me to send you the video of my physiotherapy?”, launched the person, from the glass cage reserved for defendants.

: In Moscow, Alexeï Navalny appears for having violated a judicial control. The hearing continues around a standoff. Prosecution officials claim that the Russian opponent has “systematically violated” the conditions of a three-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence pronounced in 2014, therefore considering that the sentence should be carried out.

: Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny arrived at the Moscow court to appear. He is accused of having violated a judicial review as part of a conviction in 2014, a case that could lead him to prison for several years, despite Western pressure and a large protest movement in Russia.

: It is already noon! Here is an update on the news of this Tuesday:

Rémi Salomon pleads for a reconfinement, possibly territorialized, and especially for the closure of schools, defended the president of the medical commission of establishment of the AP-HP this morning on franceinfo. He is particularly concerned about the “exponential growth” the presence of the variants in France.

• Eighteen departments in southwestern and northern France are still on orange alert for flood risks, says the latest Météo France bulletin.

In the aftermath of a coup in which the army arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her party called for her immediate release. This coup is “a stain in the history of the state and Tatmadaw [l’armée birmane]“, write its members.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny is currently appearing in court. He is accused of having violated a judicial review, a case that could lead him to prison for several years, despite Western pressure and a major protest movement in Russia.

: Between two dance videos, a call to demonstrate. In Russia, it is on the social network TikTok that many young people share their dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the police repression ordered by Vladimir Putin. They also call for the release of the opponent Alexeï Navalny. Look :

: The Russian police have made several arrests, near the court where the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is currently appearing. According to the specialist NGO OVD-Info, at least 24 people have been arrested.

(NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

: “Putin, not even afraid”, title Release. It is today that the opponent Alexeï Navalny appeared in court. All the signals indicate a probable incarceration: yesterday, the prosecution in turn drew by estimating “legal and justified” the request of the prison services (FSIN), who demand his imprisonment.

: Two days after protests across Russia that resulted in a record number of arrests, they again called for a meeting today in front of the Moscow court, which will decide from 10 a.m. (8 a.m. in Paris) of the opponent’s fate.

(SEFA KARACAN / ANADOLU AGENCY / AFP)

: Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is appearing today for violating his judicial review in a case dating back to 2014. This hearing could lead him behind bars for several years, despite the determination of his supporters.