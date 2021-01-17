12:13

Clear the Nasrid set.

12:13

10 ‘. Center to the first stick of Segura that Toril failed to catch. Ball to corner.

12:12

The paprika set is very attentive to possible passes to the Nasrid attackers. Recreativo Granada has difficulties to move the ball.

12:09

6 ‘. Murcia now moves the ball, trying to find Toril with long balls into space.

12:07

3′. Dangerous first occasion for Recreativo Granada! Nuha ran away from two defenders and fell into the area. The referee did not say anything despite the Nasrid protests.

12:05

2′. First Nasrid arrival that is successfully rejected by the red rear.

12:04

Possession divided during the first moments of the meeting.

12:04

The ball is already rolling in Granada! Start the game!

11:57

Players perform final pre-game warm-ups. This is about to begin!

11:57

For its part, the Nasrid subsidiary goes with: Arnau in goal, Fobi, A. Montoro, Isma Ruiz, Miguel G., Bravo, Nuha MK, Echu, Plomer, Torrente and Alberto L.

11:56

In this way, Adrán Hernández has chosen to place in the starting eleven grana: Champagne in goal, Miguel Muñoz, Edu Luna, Segura, Abenza, Adán Gurdiel, Palazón, Baro, Youness, Toril and Pedrosa.

11:56

However, the Murcian team will have the presence of its two new signings, the goalkeeper Champagne and the side Adán Gurdiel, both starters for the clash against Recreativo Granada.

11:54

Yeray González will also be out today – and for at least six weeks – due to acute appendicitis for which he will undergo emergency surgery.

11:51

The Aquilian striker, on the starting ramp and possibly bound for Marbella, has not traveled with the club to Granada to avoid a possible injury that could frustrate his imminent departure.

11:50

A whole final for the pimentoneros, who will not have the presence of Chumbi, one of their main offensive assets.

11:49

The grana team was the loser (1-2) in their last match against the Nasrid subsidiary, so the particular goal average between the two is also at stake for the end of this first phase of the competition.

11:48

After last week’s draw against El Ejido, Adrián Hernández’s team today faces one of their direct rivals for the fight for the first three places in the subgroup. About three first positions that ensure a direct place in Second B Pro.

11:47

Good morning and welcome to the live narration of the game that will face Recreativo Granada and Real Murcia. The clash corresponds to matchday 10 of group IV of Segunda B (subgroup B) and will be played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium in Granada at 12 noon.