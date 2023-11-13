Calero once again trusts Marc Martínez to defend the Cartagena goal, after his substitution against Leganés. Gonzalo Verdú leaves his place for Kiko Olivas to accompany Pedro Alcalá in the center of the defense.

In addition, the black and white coach is pouring cement into the center of the field and Musto, Mikel Rico and Tomás Alarcón will play at the same time. In this match, Juan Carlos Real will be Ortuño’s attacking partner.

The only doubt is in the system and whether Jairo’s position will be as a winger, forcing Fontán to occupy the full-back position. Or if in the end it will be a defense of five.