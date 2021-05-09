11:56

Murcia will face today with a Tamaraceite who also needs a carom to be a First RFEF team: he must win at Enrique Roca -although without having to score- and wait for Sevilla Atlético to lose or draw against Linense and that Córdoba did not beat Cádiz B.

11:55

Unless there is a miraculous carom – that Loreto’s team win by a landslide and that Córdoba and Sevilla Atlético also lose their matches – Real Murcia will be a Second RFEF team next season.

11:53

The red team, with an eye already on their future, says goodbye today to what has been an atypical, short and disappointing season.

11:48

Good morning and welcome to the live narration of Real Murcia – UD Tamaraceite, corresponding to the sixth and last day of the second league phase. The match, which starts at 12.00, is played at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia.