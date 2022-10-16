17:22

Min. 20 – Good play by Real Murcia from left to right, which ends with a center by Javi Rueda that Dani Vega fails to control.

17:21

Min. 19 – Real Murcia continues to dominate, but without materializing chances and without bringing real danger to Irazusta. Now a shot by Pedro León from the right is cleared by the Irundarra defense.

17:16

Min. 15 – Piña tried to finish off but took the Basque defense ahead. The referee calls a foul in favor of the visitors. And the Real Union begins to lose time. It starts soon…

17:15

Min. 13 – Corner for Murcia! Montoro deflected it when Pedro León loaded his leg inside the area. Little by little, the Grana team is entering more into the Basque area.

17:13

Min. 12 – Zeidane Inoussa’s long shot that goes wide.

17:13

Min. 11 – Good first move by Real Murcia! Ball to the left, combination of Alberto López with Inoussa. He puts it low in the heart of the area but Dani Vega is a little behind. Enough to not be able to finish well.

17:10

Min. 10 – First ten minutes consumed. Grana domain but very slow game, without chances for either team.

17:07

Min. 5 – Opportunity on the left by Dani Vega, who dallied too long and the pass to the heart of the area ended up being taken out by the defense. On the next play Ale Galindo tried but the Basque goal caught.

17:06

Min. 4 – Deep ball from Beobide to Carlos Bravo, Serna went ahead but it was still offside.

17:04

At this start of the match Pedro León appears on the right, Zeidane Inoussa on the left and Dani Vega in the playmaker behind Miku.

17:03

Min. 2 – Pedro León put it, the ball passed through the area and finally nobody finished off.

17:02

Min. 1 – Dani Vega’s first ride on the left, Iván Pérez sends her to a corner.

five pm

Real Murcia put the ball into play… and the match starts at the Enrique Roca de Murcia!

16:58

Players on the lawn, the players greet each other and there will be a field draw soon!

16:57

By the way, goalkeeper Antonio Gallego is the discard for this match.

16:54

In the side stands of Enrique Roca there is more atmosphere than in other duels. The promotion for the students of the University of Murcia (UMU), with tickets for one euro, has attracted quite a few fans.

16:53

Also note that the Real Unión de Irún had a match during the week. He played against the Catalan team Terrassa at the Stadium Gal, where he won 1-0 in the RFEF Cup and qualified to play the Copa del Rey.

In the cup match, Montoro, Jaso, Parada, Agirre, Beobide, Núñez, Castro and Gagua started.

16:51

There are ten minutes left before the start of the game and both teams continue to warm up on the pitch. The worst entry so far in the league is expected for the time being. Coinciding with “el Clásico” makes some choose to stay in the event and follow the duel online.

16:49

Positive data for Real Murcia: the granas have not yet lost at the Enrique Roca this season (draws against Calahorra and Numancia, victory against SD Logroñés); the Basques have not won away from home (two draws).

16:47

At the moment, the results of the eighth day in Group II of the First Federation are the following:

FC Barcelona “B” 1-4 CE Sabadell

CD Alcoyano 0-1 CD Castellon

Real Sociedad “B” 2-0 Nastic de Tarragona

CF Intercity 2-1 Osasuna Promises

CD Eldense 3-1 SD Logrones

SD Amorebieta 3-0 Bilbao Athletic

CF La Nucia 1-1 Atletico Baleares

Calahorra-Numancia has started, at the moment 0-0. The day will close Real Murcia – Real Unión de Irún and UD Logroñés – UE Cornellá (19.00)

16:43

Real Murcia arrives at the meeting in fourth position, with 11 points. For its part, the Basque team is fifteenth with 8. The tightness of the competition means that, if Real Unión de Irún wins, it equals the pimentoneros in the table.

16:41

I don’t know what you think, but Mario Simón seems brave to me. Practically no one, except Pedro León, has his job secured. Two of the untouchables such as Alberto González and Julio Gracia today remain on the bench. We’ll see if the bet goes well for the grana technician.

16:39

On the part of Real Murcia, many changes of Mario Simón in the eleven. The pepper club comes out with: Miguel Serna, Javi Rueda, Íñigo Piña, Iván Casado, Alberto López, Sergio Aguza, Ale Galindo, Pedro León, Zeidane Inoussa, Dani Vega and Miku Fedor.

The Portuguese goalkeeper Joao Costa, the right-back Mario Sánchez and a key player in the paprika defense remain on the bench: Alberto González. Julio Gracia and Loren Burón also drop out of eleven. Pablo Ganet is still on the bench.

16:36

Let’s go with the eleven of the Real Unión de Irún. Zulaika puts in the Enrique Roca green: Irazusta, Aramburu, Jaso, Montoro, Parada, Pérez, Beobide, Agirre, Núñez, Bravo and Gagua.

Five defenses to contain the offensive power of Real Murcia.

16:30

We leave you the preview of the clash that will start at 5:00 p.m. I’ll let you know about the line-ups soon…

16:30

Aitor Zulaika, Real Unión de Irún coach, was full of praise for Real Murcia. We leave you the statements of the border technician:

16:28

The first duel between the Murcians and the Basques was at the beginning of the 1930s, in a campaign where the Irundarras thrashed Real Murcia 9-1 at Stadium Gal. In the match played in La Condomina, the victory stayed at home. We leave you with a little history to get into the matter…

16:27

Good afternoon and welcome to the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia! We are going to live one more day in Group II of the First Federation!

On this occasion, Real Murcia will receive a visit from Real Unión de Irún. A “REAL” duel where Mario Simón’s men want to continue in the play-off positions for the Second Division.