18:03

3′. Timid approach of the Linense that is stopped by Champagne.

18:02

When he died there was an injury in the ranks of the Balona during the warm-up and Candela had to be replaced by Sergio Rodríguez.

18:01

1′. Murcia’s first move that Toril failed to catch and the ball ended up in the hands of Nacho Miras.

17:59

The game starts at Enrique Roca de Murcia!

17:59

The protagonists are already on the field of play. This is about to begin!

17:59

For its part, the Real Balompédica Linense goes with: Nacho Miras in goal, Din Alomerovic, Mikel, Coulibaly, Koroma, Candela, Iván Martín, Chironi, Danese, O. Arroyo and Masllorens.

17:58

Real Murcia leaves today with: Champagne in goal, Edu Luna, Miguel Muñoz, Molinero, Gurdiel, Carrillo, Verza, Mario Abenza, Toril, Fuentes and Guille Lozano.

17:57

So, we go with the lineups confirmed by both sets.

17:57

On the other hand, Iván Pérez, who is returning from his injury, has finally been called up but will start the match on the bench.

17:56

Loreto does not have Álvaro Moreno behind him today, as he is serving a sanction for accumulating yellow cards.

17:55

Real Murcia faces again with Balompédica Linense, which already beat them three weeks ago on the first day of this second phase (1-0) and has subsequently won two other victories against Córdoba (1-2) and Sevilla Atlético (3-1).

17:54

A squad whose days are numbered, since most players end their contract at the end of this season.

17:53

For this same reason, the only thing left for this Real Murcia squad is, at least, to get a victory that will help them retain their honor and end the season with their heads high.

17:52

For the whole grana, the promotion to First RFEF is already planned as a feat that borders on the impossible. Most combinations leave Loreto out of the top two positions, even winning this and the remaining two games.

17:50

Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of Real Murcia – Real Balompédica Linense, corresponding to the fourth day of the second league phase. The match, which starts at 6:00 p.m., is played at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia.