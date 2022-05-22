21:11

Rayo Cantabria tried on the right wing with Simón, but the grana defense disrupted the attack. Min 79′

21:07

Changes in Rayo Cantabria Gete leaves for Álvaro Martín. Min 74′

21:06

Hydration break.

21:02

Second yellow card for Juan, the player is expelled for grabbing Ganet to prevent him from entering the area. Min 72′

21:00

Change in Real Murcia: Manu Pedre enters for Julio Gracia. Min 67′

20:57

A long foul in favor of Rayo Cantabria cleared by Athuman from a corner kick. Min 67′

20:55

Minutes with little movement, the ball is played in the center of the field.

20:50

First changes from Rayo Cantabria: Dani González and Izán enter for Diego Campo and Iván Alonso. Min 59′

20:50

Changes at Real Murcia: Armando and Pablo Haro enter for Dani García and Javi Saura. Min 59′

20:46

Lateral foul by Real Murcia that ends up going out. Min 56′

20:42

Dani García’s shot from outside the area hits behind Rayo Cantabria. Min 52′

20:41

Safe shot of Rayo Cantabria. Min 51′

20:38

Santi Jara sends the ball to the barrier. Min 48′

20:38

Real Murcia’s fault was a difficult one due to Yeray’s tackle on Dani García. Min 47′

20:35

The second part begins.

20:19

End of the first part in the Rico Pérez. Real Murcia wins at the break thanks to Andrés Carrasco’s goal in the 8th minute.

20:19

The corner centered by Santi Jara ends up being cleared by Rayo Cantabria. Min 45′

20:19

Arrival of Pablo Ganet down the left wing that Rayo Cantabria ends up taking off with a corner kick.

20:17

Long play by Rayo Cantabria that ends with a header from Diego Campo to the center of Simón. Min 45′

20:15

The corner kick ends with a lack of attack by Real Murcia. Min 44′

20:14

Dangerous play by Real Murcia with Mario Sánchez arriving and Rayo Cantabria’s defense taking a corner. Min 44′

20:12

Yellow card for Mario Sánchez for an entry on Diego Campo. Min 41′.

20:07

Another opportunity for Real Murcia with a long pass that the striker could not find and Germán kept it. Min 37′

20:03

Real Murcia tried with a long pass to Dani García, who was unable to finish off before Germán caught it. Min 33′

20:01

Half an hour into the match, a hydration break at the Rico Pérez.

19:57

The player has to be attended to and leaves the field of play.

19:57

Andrés Carrasco falls in a clash with Juan. Min 26′

19:56

Shot by Rayo Cantabria that Serna stops without difficulty. Min 25′

19:52

Rayo Cantabria has been approaching Serna’s goal for several plays, but the defense avoids danger.

19:48

Arrival of Rayo Cantabria who can’t find a hole to shoot and ends up losing the ball. Min 18′

19:47

The Grana team is taking control of the match in these first 15 minutes.

19:44

Foul in favor of Real Murcia inside their area, which Serna takes long. Min. 14′

19:42

Great atmosphere in the party.

19:38

Andres Carrasco’s goal. Real Murcia went ahead with a goal from Pablo Ganet down the left wing. Min 8′

19:34

Arrival of Rayo Cantabria from the right that ends in a corner kick that is cleared by the Grana defense. Min 4′

19:33

First minutes of grana domain.

19:30

Starts the match.

19:27

The group’s top scorer is Diego Campo, with 9 goals in the league and a starter in today’s game.

19:26

Rayo Cantabria was the fourth classified in group II of the 2nd RFEF:

19:23

On the Rayo Cantabria bench: Pablo Díez (ps), Gabi Fernández, Cañizo, Dani González, Mateo, Álvaro and Izan.

19:23

The XI of Rayo Cantabria: Germán, Jorrín, Simón, Mirapeix, Gete, Diego Campo, Bustillo, Jorge Delgado, Iván Alonso, Juan and Yeray.

19:21

On the grana bench: Gallego, Luis Madrigal, Manu Pedre, Armando, Pablo Haro, Boris and Juan Fernández.

19:20

The XI chosen by Mario Simón for the match: Miguel Serna, Mario Sánchez, Athuman, Santi Jara, Andrés Carrasco, Javi Saura, Alberto López, Alberto González, Julio Gracia, Pablo Ganet and Dani García.

19:19

Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of the ‘playoff’ match for promotion to 1st RFEF between Real Murcia and Rayo Cantabria that will be played at the Pérez Rico stadium in Alicante.