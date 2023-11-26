Changes in the Real Murcia eleven

Pablo Alfaro proposes an eleven with four midfielders and a single striker.

Andrés López settles in the eleven and this time he will play left back, after the expulsion of Marc Baró against Intercity. The youth player has earned his place, and despite having Zalaya available who has already played in that position this season, Alfaro is betting on Andrés López. Marcos Mauro returns to the eleven and will accompany Alberto González.

In the engine room will be Isi Gómez and Imanol Alonso, a band with less bite for which Arturo Molina will perform and another with the overflow of Dani Vega. Guarrotxena will hook and Carrillo will be up there. Rodri Ríos will have to wait for his moment from the bench.