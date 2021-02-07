17:18

Corner for the grana team taken by Verza and Álvaro Moreno’s shot goes over the crossbar

17:17

Miller clears the ball

17:16

Minute 15. Real Murcia 0-0 Lorca Deportiva

17:15

Dani Vega falls within the area and the referee does not indicate anything. Ball to corner

17:13

Yellow for Adrián Fuentes

17:13

Gurdiel is tested from the front and his shot goes out

17:11

Yellow for Edu Luna

17:11

Champagne avoid Lorca’s goal! What an opportunity. Great action by Mustafá that combines with Dani Vega and from within the area his shot is deflected by Champagne as he can

17:07

Verza hangs the ball well past the area

17:06

Yellow for Britos for a foul on Fuentes

17:05

The game started with rhythm and chances

17:04

To the crossbar Adrián Fuentes! Good ball from Segura from the left wing and the forward sends the ball to the crossbar

17:01

First shot on goal and it comes through Dani Vega from inside the area. Champagne stopped him in two strokes

16:59

The game starts at Enrique Roca!

16:58

Before starting, a minute of silence will be observed for the death of Damián Mora

16:56

Enrique Roca’s lawn is in good condition, except for the south end area

16:56

The footballers jump onto the pitch and the game is about to begin

16:55

Adrián Fuentes makes his debut for the red and white team and Mustafá for blue and white

16:54

Lorca Deportiva: Carlos Molina, Emilio Iglesias, Héctor Galiano, Carlos Garrido, David Ardil, Britos, Marcos Gondra, Diego Peláez, Mustafá, Dani Vega and Andrés Carrasco

16:52

Real Murcia: Champagne, Gurdiel, Antonio López, Edu Luna, Álvaro Moreno, Youness, Verza, Adán Gurdiel, Carrillo, Segura and Adrián Fuentes

16:49

We have both confirmed lineups

16:49

The players are already in the locker rooms and the match starts in just 10 minutes, at 5:00 p.m.

16:49

Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the match between Real Murcia and Lorca Deportiva corresponding to matchday 13 of Second Division B