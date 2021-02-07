17:18
Corner for the grana team taken by Verza and Álvaro Moreno’s shot goes over the crossbar
17:17
Miller clears the ball
17:16
Minute 15. Real Murcia 0-0 Lorca Deportiva
17:15
Dani Vega falls within the area and the referee does not indicate anything. Ball to corner
17:13
Yellow for Adrián Fuentes
17:13
Gurdiel is tested from the front and his shot goes out
17:11
Yellow for Edu Luna
17:11
Champagne avoid Lorca’s goal! What an opportunity. Great action by Mustafá that combines with Dani Vega and from within the area his shot is deflected by Champagne as he can
17:07
Verza hangs the ball well past the area
17:06
Yellow for Britos for a foul on Fuentes
17:05
The game started with rhythm and chances
17:04
To the crossbar Adrián Fuentes! Good ball from Segura from the left wing and the forward sends the ball to the crossbar
17:01
First shot on goal and it comes through Dani Vega from inside the area. Champagne stopped him in two strokes
16:59
The game starts at Enrique Roca!
16:58
Before starting, a minute of silence will be observed for the death of Damián Mora
16:56
Enrique Roca’s lawn is in good condition, except for the south end area
16:56
The footballers jump onto the pitch and the game is about to begin
16:55
Adrián Fuentes makes his debut for the red and white team and Mustafá for blue and white
16:54
Lorca Deportiva: Carlos Molina, Emilio Iglesias, Héctor Galiano, Carlos Garrido, David Ardil, Britos, Marcos Gondra, Diego Peláez, Mustafá, Dani Vega and Andrés Carrasco
16:52
Real Murcia: Champagne, Gurdiel, Antonio López, Edu Luna, Álvaro Moreno, Youness, Verza, Adán Gurdiel, Carrillo, Segura and Adrián Fuentes
16:49
We have both confirmed lineups
16:49
The players are already in the locker rooms and the match starts in just 10 minutes, at 5:00 p.m.
16:49
Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the match between Real Murcia and Lorca Deportiva corresponding to matchday 13 of Second Division B
