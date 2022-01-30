17:04

Luis Madrigal falls in the area, but the referee calls a goal kick. Min 3′

17:02

The match begins at the Enrique Roca.

five pm

Only six points separate the teams in the standings. Real Murcia begins the match in fifth position and Recreativo Granada is ninth in the table.

16:56

Visiting bench: A. Martínez, Sepúlveda, M. Camarda, C. Gutiérrez, A. Cova, Raúl M. and Iván R.

16:55

XI of Recreativo Granada: Ángel, Raúl, Barcia, Pepe, Martín S., Bryan, Eu, Térésin, Da Costa, Brau, Soleyman.

16:52

Grana bench: Gallego, Santi Jara, Juan Fernández, Dani García, Boris, Botia and Javi López.

16:49

Real Murcia XI: Serna, Mario Sánchez, Luis Madrigal, Manu Pedreño, Athuman, Armando, Carrasco, Javi Saura, Pablo Haro, Julio Gracia and Jorge García.

16:47

Good afternoon and welcome to the live match between Real Murcia and Recreativo Granada on matchday 19 of the Second RFEF of Group V.