17:25

The Grana team will not start with Andrés Carrasco, their top scorer this season, with nine goals in the league competition.

17:25

Real Murcia begins the match in third position with 52 points. In the case of Águilas, they are in 11th place, just one point above relegation.

17:22

Substitutes for Águilas FC: Léo Santos, Gaffoor, Juanjo, Pedro Torres, Junior Loussoukou, Rober and Cristo García.

17:22

XI of Águilas FC: Iván Buigues, Javi Pérez, Pedro Inglés, Ramón Arcas, Juanma, Mounir, Óscar Castro, Quim Araujo, Víctor Fenoll, Cristo Martín, Rafa Chumbi.

17:21

On the bench: Gallego, Luis Madrigal, Athuman, Armando, Carrasco, Pablo Haro, Juan Fernández.

17:20

Real Murcia XI: Miguel Serna, Mario Sánchez, Manu Pedreño, Santi Jara, Javi Saura, Alberto López, Alberto González, Julio Gracia, Pablo Ganet, Dani García and Zeidane.

17:17

Good afternoon and welcome to the meeting of matchday 32 of Group V of the 2nd RFEF, in which Real Murcia and Águilas FC will face each other at the Enrique Roca stadium.