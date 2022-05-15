12:11

Another foul for Toledo, this time more focused, which Rodri crosses and manages to clear the Grana defence. Min 10′

12:08

Lateral free kick in favor of Toledo, from the three-quarter zone, which Kike Pina centers directly at the hands of Gallego. Min 7′

12:05

Theft of Santi Jara that recovers Toledo. Min 4′

12:04

First minutes with a high rhythm in the Enrique Roca.

12:03

The Murcia defense put an end to the danger of the group led by Javi Sánchez.

12:02

Real Murcia’s first chance, which failed to reach Roberto Gutiérrez’s goal, and the visitors took advantage to mount a counterattack. Min 1′

12:01

Starts the match.

11:59

The players are ready on the field of play.

11:57

CD Toledo, with 28 points, is the last classified in Group V of the Second RFEF.

11:56

The Grana team, fourth classified, needs to win and Hércules must draw or lose to qualify for the playoffs in third position.

11:52

On the visiting bench: Dos Santos, Miguel García, De Felipe, Álex Martín, Alberto, Pepe Carmona and Timón.

11:52

CD Toledo XI: Roberto, Gomis, Mario, Adrián, Rodri, Rubén Moreno, Kike Pina, Cambil, Andriu, Herrera and Víctor Andrés.

11:49

On the grana bench: Serna, Carrasco, Rognny, Juan Fernández, Drenthe, Botía and Javi López.

11:49

Real Murcia XI: Gallego, Mario Sánchez, Luis Madrigal, Athuman, Santi Jara, Armando, Pablo Haro, Julio Gracia, Boris, Pablo Ganet and Jorge García.

11:46

Good morning and welcome to the live broadcast of the last day of the Second RFEF before the ‘playoffs’ with a Real Murcia – CD Toledo that will be played at the Enrique Roca.