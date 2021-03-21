11:58

The protagonists jump onto the pitch! This is about to begin!

11:58

For its part, CD El Ejido goes with: Wilfred in goal, A. Cova, Jonxa, Checa, Víctor Pérez, Etxaniz, Toni Dovale, N’Diaye, Olavide, C. Moreno and Toni Arranz.

11:57

Thus, Adrián Hernández has chosen to line up in the starting eleven: Champagne in goal, Molinero, Miguel Muñoz, Edu Luna, Segura, Abenza, Gurdiel, Carrillo, Verza, Toril and Fuentes.

11:57

In sports, Loreto will not be able to count on Curto today, a player who despite not enjoying continuity has been crucial at key moments for the Granas.

11:56

The defeat of Murcia could lead to serious problems since the draw would be worth Granada B to overtake Real Murcia.

11:54

With the draw, a victory for Granada B against UCAM would leave the Granas in seventh position and force them to fight for permanence. If the Nazaris tie, the red team would continue in sixth place.

11:54

A victory for Murcia would allow him to finish the first phase fifth or sixth and he would play the repechage with five other teams for two places in the First Federation.

11:53

There are possible scenarios depending on the different results.

11:52

Those from Loreto have in their hand the possibility of continuing to fight for one of the 36 places in the new 1st RFEF or condemning themselves to fight for eight more games for not relegation twice in the same year, something that could shake the foundations of the entity .

11:51

Faced with this situation, the meeting this Sunday is key to the future of grana.

11:50

It is clear that this season has not been easy for modest football. A season marked by the incidence of a global pandemic that has forced a restructuring of the lower categories. A reform that will benefit some teams and plunge others into bitterness.

11:48

The game, which will be played at Enrique Roca under the encouragement of thousands of Granas fans, will begin at 12 noon.

11:48

Good morning and welcome to the live narration of Real Murcia – CD El Ejido 2012, corresponding to matchday 18 of group IV (subgroup B) of Second Division B.