20:44
All right, Davis, getting in touch with Garuba for two free throws. They go inside. 19-25. On track Webb III, by the way
20:41
They let Alocen shoot and nailed the triple. 19-23 and time-out less than three minutes before the end of the first quarter
20:41
Garuba’s hook over Radovic. 16-23, 3 ‘to end the first quarter
20:40
Piece of coast to coast by Jordan Davis. Match rhythm. 14-23
20:40
Another triple! Now Fine. 14-21
20:40
Great Alocen for Garuba leaving him alone for mate. 14-18 4 ‘to finish the first quarter
20:39
Garuba hit Radovic … but Radovic triple later! He had already seven points 5 ‘from finishing the first quarter. Garuba’s triple later. 12-18
20:38
Buah, basket from Alocen to Strawberry. And another from Radovic! 9-15
20:37
Real Madrid defensive error that leaves Radovic alone and scores. 7-13
20:37
Causer free kicks that go inside. 7-11 at 6:29 to finish the first quarter
20:36
Another triple from Frankamp! 5-11 after just over three minutes
20:35
Radovic, second chance after a hard-fought rebound. 5-8
20:35
Another robbery and kill (by the hair) of Strawberry! Matazo after Tavares. 5-6
20:34
Great defense by UCAM and counterattack by Strawberry, who perhaps had a pass to Frankamp, but took a free kick. The free ones go outside and inside. 3-4 after two minutes
20:33
Alocen’s triple after a direct block that was defended passing behind. 3-3
20:32
Hand in hand between Lima and Frankamp for the triple. Inside! 0-3
20:32
Ball in the air!
20:31
UCAM Murcia goes out with Frankamp, Strawberry, Rojas, Radovic and Lima
20:30
Let’s go with the visit of UCAM Murcia to the leader of the Endesa League, Real Madrid!
.