20:44

All right, Davis, getting in touch with Garuba for two free throws. They go inside. 19-25. On track Webb III, by the way

20:41

They let Alocen shoot and nailed the triple. 19-23 and time-out less than three minutes before the end of the first quarter

20:41

Garuba’s hook over Radovic. 16-23, 3 ‘to end the first quarter

20:40

Piece of coast to coast by Jordan Davis. Match rhythm. 14-23

20:40

Another triple! Now Fine. 14-21

20:40

Great Alocen for Garuba leaving him alone for mate. 14-18 4 ‘to finish the first quarter

20:39

Garuba hit Radovic … but Radovic triple later! He had already seven points 5 ‘from finishing the first quarter. Garuba’s triple later. 12-18

20:38

Buah, basket from Alocen to Strawberry. And another from Radovic! 9-15

20:37

Real Madrid defensive error that leaves Radovic alone and scores. 7-13

20:37

Causer free kicks that go inside. 7-11 at 6:29 to finish the first quarter

20:36

Another triple from Frankamp! 5-11 after just over three minutes

20:35

Radovic, second chance after a hard-fought rebound. 5-8

20:35

Another robbery and kill (by the hair) of Strawberry! Matazo after Tavares. 5-6

20:34

Great defense by UCAM and counterattack by Strawberry, who perhaps had a pass to Frankamp, ​​but took a free kick. The free ones go outside and inside. 3-4 after two minutes

20:33

Alocen’s triple after a direct block that was defended passing behind. 3-3

20:32

Hand in hand between Lima and Frankamp for the triple. Inside! 0-3

20:32

Ball in the air!

20:31

UCAM Murcia goes out with Frankamp, ​​Strawberry, Rojas, Radovic and Lima

20:30

Let’s go with the visit of UCAM Murcia to the leader of the Endesa League, Real Madrid!