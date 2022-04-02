18:26

Tremendous basket by Evans. 32-24 after a minute and a half of the second quarter

18:26

Radovic triple! 30-24

18:26

Brown alone in the triple… inside. I don’t know why this guy gets thrown around so much. 30-21

18:25

Good McFadden finding Radovic alone. 27-21

18:22

END of the first quarter | Coosur Betis 27-19 UCAM Murcia

18:22

Fortunately, this triple by Czerapowicz before ending this lousy first quarter with very rude errors in defense. 27-19

18:20

Two more from Wiley. Bloody about Cate. 27-16

18:20

Another huge fight from Sito to Cate. He doesn’t know anything. Kill at Wiley’s pleasure. 25-16, last minute

18:20

McFadden Triplet! 23-16 at 1:17 to end the first quarter

18:19

One of two for Czerapowicz from the line. 23-13

18:17

Taylor against the world to break the run 11-0. Make two free throws. 12-23 at 2:04 to finish the first quarter

18:16

By force Brown against Webb III. 23-10

18:15

Wiley steals the rebound from Cate. 21-10, 3′ to end the first quarter

18:14

God, what a fight from Sito to Cate. Loss in the line of pass and basket of Bertans. 19-10

18:12

Loss of Davis, Betic transition and nobody is going to mark Evans, who comfortably stands on the triple and nails it. Sito’s first time out. 10-17 at 4:14 after the end of the first quarter

18:11

Wow, Taylor. Of yours. 12-10. Another of Pasecniks before Cate. 14-10

18:10

Pasecniks free kicks. Enter the second. 12-8 at 5:17 to end the first quarter

18:09

Taylor basket, the first. 11-8

18:09

And now triple Webb III! 9-6… and two Almazán. 11-6 after just over four minutes

18:08

Davis triple! The first of the UCAM arrives at 6:36 of finishing the first quarter. 6-3… but triple by Evans. 9-3

18:08

Pasecniks vs. Cate, who just walked in. 6-0

18:07

Lima grants the long shot to Brown and he puts it in. 4-0 after more than three minutes and the first Murcian basket is yet to come

18:03

Almazán basket totally alone after blind block, blackboard play. 2-0

18:03

Ball in the air!

18:01

UCAM comes out with Taylor, Davis, Rojas, Webb III and Lima

18:01

Well come on, well come on