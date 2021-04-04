17:13

13 ‘. Danger in the Murcian area. Long possession by the Calderons culminating in a great leaked pass to Ñito. It recovers well the paprika behind.

17:11

10 ‘. The Linense game is focusing on the cons. The Andalusian team is giving possession to Murcia and as soon as they steal the ball they set up the counterattack in a matter of seconds.

17:08

7 ‘. Forced shot by Fuentes, who received in the area, but could not arm his leg well as he was surrounded by rivals.

17:06

5′. Ñito was leaving dangerously towards the Murcia area, but the play was invalidated by offside.

17:04

4′. The Linense gives the initiative to the granas, who move the ball in the midfield area.

17:02

two’. It is now Murcia who tries to look for Carrillo with a long pass, but the ball goes directly out.

17:01

one’. Long ball of the Linense that ends up in the hands of Champagne.

16:59

Start the game!

16:58

Players jump onto the pitch This is about to begin!

16:58

For its part, the Linense goes with: Nacho Miras in goal, Carrasco, Coulibaly, Ñito, Pito, Koroma, Víctor Mena, Chironi, Danese, O. Arroyo and Masllorens.

16:58

Loreto has chosen today for the following starting eleven: Champagne in goal, Molinero, Edu Luna, A. López, Segura, Abenza, Gurdiel, Carrillo, Youness, Verza and Fuentes.

16:57

So, let’s go with the lineups.

16:56

Scratching points at the Municipal Stadium of La Línea de la Concepción is considered a difficult task: Linense have only lost one game at home, the last one they played against Algeciras (leader of subgroup A), so Real Murcia must Take out all your arsenal today if you want to attack such a fort.

16:55

The team led by Antonio Calderón has been characterized this season by its defensive solidity. The Andalusian team has only conceded 12 goals in 18 matches (compared to the 21 that, for example, Real Murcia has received), leaving their clean sheet at home up to six times.

16:55

A paprika victory could tighten the classification, while a defeat could leave the Murcians very touched at the first change.

16:54

Those from Loreto face the Real Balompédica Linense today, a tough nut to crack. The team from La Línea de la Concepción starts second in the league with 28 points thanks to the merits that led them to also be the second best team in subgroup A.

16:52

The granas start penultimate with 25 points, so they must set out on the path of victory from now on if they want to reach the first two positions that give them access to this new and improved Second B.

16:51

A league in which they will have to face six teams with the minimum objective of not releasing to Third and with the aspiration of being hooked to the First RFEF.

16:50

Real Murcia, after a chaotic and for some disappointing first phase, begins today its journey in the second stage of the League.

16:48

Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of the Real Balompédica Linense – Real Murcia, corresponding to the first day of the second league phase. The match, which starts at 5:00 p.m., is played at the Municipal Stadium of La Línea de la Concepción.