Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced via an official press release and the PS Blog that starting today, May 23, 2023, it is also available in Italy direct.playstation.com, or the PlayStation store where you can buy various products. Let’s see all the details, such as shipping costs, the list of products and the benefits for those who have PS Plus.

First of all, direct.playstation.com allows you to buy products such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, the DualSense controller in both standard and EDGE versions and PS5 covers. In addition, video games can also be purchased.

Let’s see the game list (all at full price for now) which, at the moment, can be purchased via direct.playstation:

God of War Ragnarok

The Last of Us Part I

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Returnal

Sackboy: A great adventure

Demon’s Souls

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Nioh Collection

As for costs, delivery is free for all orders over €39. If it is PS Plus subscribers, on the other hand, delivery is free regardless of the expense. In the event of a pre-order, delivery is guaranteed on the day of the video game’s publication and is always free for everyone, with no minimum purchase. Returns (for eligible items) are possible within 30 days. The cost of delivery, according to the official website, varies according to the product: there is also standard delivery (5 days) and express delivery (2 days). Delivery is traceable, via a link sent by email from PlayStation. However, the following locations cannot place orders via direct.playstation: Livigno, Campione d’Italia, Lake Lugano, San Marino and Vatican City.

The advertising image of direct.playstation.com

We also point out that the direct.playstation.com service is expanding, as well as Italy, also to Austria (also on 23 May) and to Spain and Portugal (both 25 May). With these four new countries, the total of countries where the shop is available becomes 11, already considering the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

You can find direct.playstation.com here.